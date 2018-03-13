Log in
MERCK KGAA
Merck : Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team

03/13/2018 | 10:41am CET

By Anthony Shevlin

Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) said Tuesday that it has made changes to the leadership team of its performance materials business sector.

The company said that Dorothea Wenzel will become the new head of controlling and strategy and Hans-Joachim Neumann is to become head of integrated supply chain. Andreas Kruse will become head of group function environment, health, safety, security and quality, it added.

Albert Langenstein, the current head of controlling for performance materials, will leave the company after 25 years to pursue a new entrepreneurial challenge, the company said, to be succeeded by Ms. Wenzel effective April 1. Martin Hostalek, current head of the group function environment, health, safety, security and quality will retire at the end of 2018.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

