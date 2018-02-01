Log in
MERCK KGAA (MRK)
Merck : Researching New Highly Efficient OLEDs with Quantum Materials

02/01/2018 | 10:11am CET
  • Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, launches joint project together with partners in industry and science to conduct basic research on quantum materials as light sources
  • LQ-LEDs to deliver ultrapure colors and higher energy efficiency at lower production costs
  • Focus on new cadmium-free quantum materials

Darmstadt, Germany, February 1, 2018 - Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, is announcing its leadership role in the joint project entitled 'Exploration of quantum materials - New paths to realizing innovative optoelectronic components (ELQ-LED)'. The aim of the project, which will receive total funding of € 5.5 million from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), is to develop quantum materials for innovative applications in the display and lighting industries. The total budget of the project amounts to € 9.1 million.

Basic research for light of the future

Modern light sources such as organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) must satisfy stringent requirements: high image quality and extremely slim, highly energy-efficient designs. With quantum materials as emitters, these advantages are now to be further exploited while simultaneously reducing costs and optimizing color spectra. The resulting innovative component utilizing the quantum materials is called an electroluminescent quantum materials-based light-emitting diode (ELQ-LED). Quantum materials feature even greater color intensity, which can be controlled by the particle size. The toxic metal cadmium is deliberately not being used in the development of materials in order to preserve the safety of OLEDs.

'ELQ-LEDs represent a systematic refinement of OLEDs and offer great potential for synergies between OLED and quantum materials,' says Michael Grund, Head of OLED and Quantum Materials at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, OSRAM OLED, the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research, the University of Augsburg, Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich, and Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg have joined forces as partners along the organic electronics value chain in order to demonstrate the basic applicability of quantum materials in lighting. In addition to conducting research on quantum materials, the partners plan to test and develop components, processes, matrix materials, transport materials, and inks following the comprehensive approach. All components are to be completely printable to save resources during production. The printed parts are being tested in display and automotive tail light demonstrators. The research project is scheduled to run for three years, ending in summer 2020.

Merck KGaA published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:10 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 15 340 M
EBIT 2017 3 417 M
Net income 2017 1 697 M
Debt 2017 9 777 M
Yield 2017 1,45%
P/E ratio 2017 19,47
P/E ratio 2018 19,91
EV / Sales 2017 1,38x
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
Capitalization 11 376 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MRK | DE0006599905 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 108 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Fletterich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA-1.93%14 112
ABBVIE16.04%178 889
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-3.92%11 237
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC8.24%8 737
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD15.97%7 024
CONVATEC GROUP-1.61%5 583
