Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. Investors (MRCY)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an
investigation on behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY) investors
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results
for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. In a conference call discussing
Mercury’s quarterly results, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer
stated that Mercury had been aware for the “last couple quarters” of
certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable, and
of Mercury’s need to reduce accounts payable related to its inventory
build, both of which directly impacted Mercury’s cash flow for the
quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, Mercury’s share price fell
$8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
