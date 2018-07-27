Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. Investors (MRCY)

07/27/2018 | 02:01am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. In a conference call discussing Mercury’s quarterly results, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that Mercury had been aware for the “last couple quarters” of certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable, and of Mercury’s need to reduce accounts payable related to its inventory build, both of which directly impacted Mercury’s cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, Mercury’s share price fell $8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Mercury securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
