Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. Investors (MRCY)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. In a conference call discussing Mercury’s quarterly results, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that Mercury had been aware for the “last couple quarters” of certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable, and of Mercury’s need to reduce accounts payable related to its inventory build, both of which directly impacted Mercury’s cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, Mercury’s share price fell $8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

