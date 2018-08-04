Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mercury Systems Inc    MRCY

MERCURY SYSTEMS INC (MRCY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MRCY NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mercury Systems, Inc.; Important September 10 Deadline - MRCY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 12:26am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mercury investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Mercury class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1374.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or  [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mercury's decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury's operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (2) Mercury's model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to  http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1374.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:                                     

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrcy-notice-alert-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-mercury-systems-inc-important-september-10-deadline--mrcy-300692008.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
12:26aMRCY NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action L..
PR
08/03MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Mercury Systems, Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Alerts of Import..
AC
08/03MERCURY : Receives $11.8M Order for Custom Radiation-Tolerant Solid-State Drive ..
AQ
08/02Mercury Systems to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conferenc..
GL
08/02Mercury Systems Receives $11.8M Order for Custom Radiation-Tolerant Solid-Sta..
GL
08/02MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Invest..
AC
08/01MERCURY SYSTEMS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31MERCURY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results; Announces Acquisition ..
PU
07/31MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31Mercury Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results; Announces Acq..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.45 PM (08/01/2018) 
08/01Mercury Systems, Inc. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Mercury Systems +18.8% after Q4 beats, upside revenue guide 
08/01Midday Gainers / Losers (08/01/2018) 
07/31Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.