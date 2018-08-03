Log in
Mercury Systems Inc : Mercury Systems, Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Alerts of Important September 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - MRCY

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important September 10, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mercury investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mercury class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mercury-systems-inc/?or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email?[email protected] for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mercury's decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury's operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (2) Mercury's model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mercury-systems-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact?Vik Pawar?of?Pawar Law Group?toll free at?888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group?represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
[email protected]??

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
