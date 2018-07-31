Log in
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC (MRCY)
Mercury Systems Inc : Mercury Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 09:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-EB1FC12DA3968.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 490 M
EBIT 2018 66,5 M
Net income 2018 41,4 M
Debt 2018 35,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,92
P/E ratio 2019 42,36
EV / Sales 2018 4,16x
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
Capitalization 2 001 M
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,9 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, CEO & Director
Vincent Vitto Chairman
Didier M. C. Thibaud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William K. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC-22.45%2 001
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.33%108 680
AIRBUS SE29.01%99 556
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.29%92 209
GENERAL DYNAMICS-2.36%59 549
RAYTHEON4.43%55 276
