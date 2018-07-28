Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mercury Systems Inc    MRCY

MERCURY SYSTEMS INC (MRCY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mercury Systems Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRCY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. With respect to its free cash flow for the quarter, Mercury reported a net outflow of $2.6 million, compared to a net inflow of $11.9 million for the same period in the prior year. In a conference call discussing Mercury's quarterly results, the Company's Chief Financial Officer stated that Mercury had been aware for the "last couple quarters" of certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable and of Mercury's need to reduce account payables related to its inventory build, both of which directly impacted Mercury's cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Following this news, Mercury's share price fell $8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
01:37pMERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inves..
AC
01:23pMERCURY : MILITARY $133,340 Federal Contract Awarded to Mercury Systems
AQ
07/27MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
07/27MILITARY-GRADE SECURE SOLID STATE DR : The Backdoor VIPs Don’t Know About
PU
07/27MERCURY : Receives $2.1M RF Microelectronics Order for Airborne Electronic Warfa..
AQ
07/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mercury Syste..
BU
07/26MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the F..
AC
07/26Mercury Systems Receives $2.1M RF Microelectronics Order for Airborne Electro..
GL
07/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mercury S..
BU
07/26Initiating Free Research Reports on 3D Systems and Three Other Computer Perip..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/12Mercury Systems (MRCY) Presents At William Blair 2018 Growth Stock Conference.. 
05/16Mercury Systems announces $2.4M order 
05/04Mercury Systems bags order worth $10.8M 
04/26Earnings Season's Biggest Winners And Losers... So Far 
04/25TECHNOLOGY - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (04/25/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 490 M
EBIT 2018 66,5 M
Net income 2018 41,4 M
Debt 2018 35,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 47,05
P/E ratio 2019 43,40
EV / Sales 2018 4,16x
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
Capitalization 2 001 M
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,9 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, CEO & Director
Vincent Vitto Chairman
Didier M. C. Thibaud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William K. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC-20.55%2 001
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.48%108 680
AIRBUS SE31.57%99 215
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.95%92 209
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.46%59 549
RAYTHEON4.43%55 276
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.