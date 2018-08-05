Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mercury Systems Inc    MRCY

MERCURY SYSTEMS INC (MRCY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mercury Systems Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 02:39am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRCY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. With respect to its free cash flow for the quarter, Mercury reported a net outflow of $2.6 million, compared to a net inflow of $11.9 million for the same period in the prior year. In a conference call discussing Mercury's quarterly results, the Company's Chief Financial Officer stated that Mercury had been aware for the "last couple quarters" of certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable and of Mercury's need to reduce account payables related to its inventory build, both of which directly impacted Mercury's cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Following this news, Mercury's share price fell $8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
02:39aMERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inves..
AC
08/04MRCY NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action L..
PR
08/03MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Mercury Systems, Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Alerts of Import..
AC
08/03MERCURY : Receives $11.8M Order for Custom Radiation-Tolerant Solid-State Drive ..
AQ
08/02Mercury Systems to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conferenc..
GL
08/02Mercury Systems Receives $11.8M Order for Custom Radiation-Tolerant Solid-Sta..
GL
08/02MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Invest..
AC
08/01MERCURY SYSTEMS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31MERCURY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results; Announces Acquisition ..
PU
07/31MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
08/01Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.45 PM (08/01/2018) 
08/01Mercury Systems, Inc. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Mercury Systems +18.8% after Q4 beats, upside revenue guide 
08/01Midday Gainers / Losers (08/01/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 615 M
EBIT 2019 69,9 M
Net income 2019 43,3 M
Debt 2019 62,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 51,03
P/E ratio 2020 38,61
EV / Sales 2019 3,84x
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
Capitalization 2 301 M
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 52,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, CEO & Director
Vincent Vitto Chairman
Didier M. C. Thibaud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William K. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC-2.78%2 301
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.95%107 120
AIRBUS SE29.83%96 745
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.16%91 526
GENERAL DYNAMICS-4.60%57 651
RAYTHEON4.96%56 244
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.