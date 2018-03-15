Mercury Systems Wins Frost & Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Award

ANDOVER, Mass. , March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) (www.mrcy.com) today announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership Council as a 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award winner for its outstanding achievement in Engineering & Production for the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Center of Excellence established in its Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-accredited Phoenix, Ariz. Advanced Microelectronics Center.



The new SMT Center of Excellence enables Mercury Systems to provide long-term supply continuity of affordable, high-performance embedded processing modules for defense applications in a secure manufacturing environment. The modular and scalable architecture of the Company's new manufacturing facility is powered by a state-of-the-art automation system integrated with highly sophisticated manufacturing intelligence software.

While many manufacturers offer high-volume SMT manufacturing capability, Mercury's SMT Center of Excellence is the only facility custom-engineered to fully address the unique requirements of the defense industry. The new Center of Excellence, like all of the Company's manufacturing facilities, was designed from the start with lean six sigma principles deeply embedded into the cadence of its daily operation to ensure superior quality of the products. This culture of continuous improvement consistently delivers product of the highest quality to customers without compromising on-time delivery.

"We are honored to receive this prominent award recognizing our initiative to provide trusted microelectronics to our warfighters around the globe," said Usha Shah, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury's US Manufacturing Operations group. "By successfully challenging the fundamental assumptions of high-volume manufacturing in the defense industry, our military forces now have access to the most advanced manufacturing technologies without sacrificing quality, time-to-market or security."

"Congratulations to Mercury Systems and the team that created the SMT Center of Excellence," said Jeff Moad, Director of the Manufacturing Leadership Awards. "With this recognition, Mercury Systems joins an exclusive vanguard of manufacturers that are transforming their industries and delivering greater value to customers."

Mercury Systems will be recognized at Frost and Sullivan's 14th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which is to be held on the last day of the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, June 11-13, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.

For more information on Mercury Systems' advanced manufacturing capabilities, customers can visit www.mrcy.com/integrated-manufacturing or contact Mercury at [email protected] or (866) 627-6951.

About the Frost and Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Frost and Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Awards, now in their 14th year, honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each category, as well as a 2018 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the Gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

The theme for the 14th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit is "Accelerating the Transformation to Manufacturing 4.0." The event enables senior-level executives in all aspects of manufacturing an opportunity to network with and learn from the best minds in the industry.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards or the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, please go to www.mlsummit.com/.

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

