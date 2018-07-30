Meredith : REAL SIMPLE Launches The REAL SIMPLE Shop, An E-commerce Destination For Home And Lifestyle Products

REAL SIMPLE Launches The REAL SIMPLE Shop, An E-commerce Destination For Home And Lifestyle Products

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018/PRNewswire / -- REAL SIMPLE today announced that it has launched the REAL SIMPLE Shop, a new online shopping site that builds on the brand's digital and licensing momentum. The REAL SIMPLE Shop is now available at REALSIMPLE.com/Shop.

The REAL SIMPLE Shop is an e-commerce destination where consumers can purchase a range of REAL SIMPLE-branded products, in addition to hundreds of curated items for every aspect of the home life-decorating, cleaning and organizing, cooking, skincare and fashion, and more. Additionally, the shop is filled with expert buying guides to help readers make the best buying decisions possible.

'The REAL SIMPLE Shop is an extension of REAL SIMPLE's mission to provide its consumers with a stress-free way to find and purchase the products they need all in one place,' said Andy Wilson, SVP of Consumer Revenue at Meredith Corporation. 'Through this exciting e-commerce shop, our loyal audience will be able to easily find essential products that don't compromise on quality or convenience.'

In addition to this brand extension, REAL SIMPLE also has a growing stable of licensing products including REAL SIMPLE Style, a collection of refined accessories and handbags; REAL SIMPLE office, stationary and fashionable party paper goods at TJ MAXX; REAL SIMPLE Sleep, an innovative memory foam mattress; as well as hundreds of solution-based products at Bed Beth & Beyond.

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of REAL SIMPLE Cooking School, a new multiplatform cooking series that teaches viewers the basics of cooking and shares smart kitchen tips and inspiration for meals.

