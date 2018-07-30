Log in
MEREDITH CORPORATION
Meredith : REAL SIMPLE Launches The REAL SIMPLE Shop, An E-commerce Destination For Home And Lifestyle Products

07/30/2018

REAL SIMPLE Launches The REAL SIMPLE Shop, An E-commerce Destination For Home And Lifestyle Products

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018/PRNewswire / -- REAL SIMPLE today announced that it has launched the REAL SIMPLE Shop, a new online shopping site that builds on the brand's digital and licensing momentum. The REAL SIMPLE Shop is now available at REALSIMPLE.com/Shop.

The REAL SIMPLE Shop is an e-commerce destination where consumers can purchase a range of REAL SIMPLE-branded products, in addition to hundreds of curated items for every aspect of the home life-decorating, cleaning and organizing, cooking, skincare and fashion, and more. Additionally, the shop is filled with expert buying guides to help readers make the best buying decisions possible.

'The REAL SIMPLE Shop is an extension of REAL SIMPLE's mission to provide its consumers with a stress-free way to find and purchase the products they need all in one place,' said Andy Wilson, SVP of Consumer Revenue at Meredith Corporation. 'Through this exciting e-commerce shop, our loyal audience will be able to easily find essential products that don't compromise on quality or convenience.'

In addition to this brand extension, REAL SIMPLE also has a growing stable of licensing products including REAL SIMPLE Style, a collection of refined accessories and handbags; REAL SIMPLE office, stationary and fashionable party paper goods at TJ MAXX; REAL SIMPLE Sleep, an innovative memory foam mattress; as well as hundreds of solution-based products at Bed Beth & Beyond.

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of REAL SIMPLE Cooking School, a new multiplatform cooking series that teaches viewers the basics of cooking and shares smart kitchen tips and inspiration for meals.

To learn more about REAL SIMPLE Shop, click here. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE
The REAL SIMPLE brand (www.REALSIMPLE.com) makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. Throughout its 18 year history, REAL SIMPLE has been a leader in understanding the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 21 million every month. REAL SIMPLE is part of is part of Meredith Corporation, a leading content company that engages over 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of Millennial women.

ABOUT MEREDITH
Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms - including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video - to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

SOURCE REAL SIMPLE

For further information: Amalia Carusone, 212-522-0861, [email protected]

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 16:11:09 UTC
