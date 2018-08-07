Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION (MDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Meredith : To Report Fiscal 2018 And Fourth Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 02:16am CEST

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company serving 175 million unduplicated American women and 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women, will host a conference call on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss its fiscal 2018 full year and fourth quarter results, and will distribute an earnings release prior to the call. To listen, visit Meredith Corporation's Investor Relations section at www.meredith.com prior to the start of the call. An archive version of the formal remarks and the audio portion of the webcast will be available later that day on Meredith's website.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms - including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video - to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's balanced portfolio consistently generates substantial free-cash flow, and the Company is committed to growing Total Shareholder Return through dividend payments, share repurchases and strategic investments. Meredith's current annualized dividend of $2.18 per share yields 4 percent. Meredith has paid a dividend for 71 straight years and increased it for 25 consecutive years.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-corporation-to-report-fiscal-2018-and-fourth-quarter-results-300692785.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 00:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
02:16aMEREDITH : To Report Fiscal 2018 And Fourth Quarter Results
PU
07/30MEREDITH : REAL SIMPLE Launches The REAL SIMPLE Shop, An E-commerce Destination ..
PU
07/26MEREDITH : Allrecipes Partners With Tito's Handmade Vodka To Bring Barkeep Chatb..
PU
07/25MEREDITH : PEOPLE Announces "50 Companies That Care"
PU
07/24COZY AT HOME WITH FLAVORS FROM AROUN : Better Homes & Gardens' Bi-Annual Food St..
PU
07/18MEREDITH : FORTUNE Launches Fortune Brainstorm Finance in Montauk, NY, June 19-2..
PU
07/16MEREDITH : Ranks #2 on list of media companies to do business with, according to..
PU
07/12MEREDITH : FORTUNE Announces Fortune Global Sustainability Forum in Yunnan Provi..
PU
07/11MEREDITH : Fortune to Convene Tech Leaders at the Fortune Global Tech Forum in G..
PU
07/10MEREDITH : KPHO-TV CBS5 And KTVK 3TV'S Vice President & GM Ed Munson To Retire A..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03My Dirty Dozen Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/16DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : The 3 Essential Things All Investors Need.. 
07/11Bill Nygren Market Commentary Q2 2018 
07/10High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - July Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 247 M
EBIT 2018 298 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 2 760 M
Yield 2018 3,96%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,07
EV / Sales 2018 -0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,02x
Capitalization 2 379 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 62,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Executive Chairman
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-18.85%2 379
INFORMA PLC8.89%12 788
PEARSON23.37%9 213
NEWS CORP-6.97%8 820
SCHIBSTED21.91%7 959
AXEL SPRINGER SE-2.96%7 886
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.