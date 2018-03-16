Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION (MDP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/15 09:02:01 pm
54.5 USD   -0.82%
02:06aMEREDITH MOVES : sources
RE
03/13Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
DJ
03/13Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 02:06am CET
Meredith Corp CEO Lacy speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. media company Meredith Corp has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said.

The move illustrates how Meredith sees some of Time Inc's titles that attract primarily male readership as not playing to its core strength in women's magazines, which include Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle and Martha Stewart Living.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company has tapped investment banks Citigroup Inc and Houlihan Lokey Inc to find potential buyers for the magazines, the sources said this week. There is no certainty that a divestiture will occur, the sources added.

While it's possible that media, telecommunications or technology companies could express an interest in the magazines, a sale to wealthy individuals, such as philanthropists or billionaires, is viewed by Meredith as more likely, according to one of the sources.

The sources asked not to be identified because details of the sale process are confidential. Citigroup declined to comment, while Houlihan Lokey did not immediately return a request for comment.

"We are in fact exploring a number of additional changes to the (magazine) portfolio, including divestitures of brands and businesses that might perform better under a different owner," Meredith CEO Steven Lacy told investors at a Deutsche Bank conference earlier this month.

Time Inc referred calls to Meredith, which declined to comment beyond reiterating that the company is reviewing its portfolio.

It was not clear how much the magazines could be worth. Fortune and Money generated more than $20 million in 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA), while Time generated more than $30 million in 12-month EBITDA, according to one of the people.

The potential divestitures underscore how Time Inc's primary attraction for Meredith was building scale in digital advertising. With its roots in traditional publishing, Meredith has been in a fierce competitive online race against internet giants such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc for consumer eyeballs and advertising dollars.

The deal with Time Inc expanded Meredith's reach with internet-savvy millennials, creating a digital media business with 170 million monthly unique visitors in the United States and more than 10 billion annual video views.

Meredith's acquisition of Time Inc was aided by a $650 million investment from the private equity arm of Charles and David Koch, the billionaire brothers known for championing conservative political causes.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix company RIC in first paragraph)

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and Liana B. Baker in New Orleans; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Jessica Toonkel and Liana B. Baker
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.15% 1150.61 Delayed Quote.9.06%
CITIGROUP -0.18% 73.34 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
FACEBOOK -0.18% 183.86 Delayed Quote.4.38%
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC -1.71% 47.07 Delayed Quote.5.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
02:06aMEREDITH MOVES TO SELL TIME, FORTUNE : sources
RE
03/13Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
DJ
03/13Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture
RE
03/12Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture--Update
DJ
02/28MEREDITH CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
02/27MEREDITH : to sell UK arm of Time Inc to Epiris Fund
RE
02/27MEREDITH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26MEREDITH CORPORATION : Ex-Dividend Alert: Meredith Boosted its Dividend By 4.8%;..
AC
02/26MEREDITH : Reaches Agreement To Sell Time Inc. UK To Epiris
PU
02/22MEREDITH : 2018 SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon to Honor 15 Female Leaders in Third ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15REUTERS : Meredith considers sale of Time, Fortune, Money, SI 
03/14Top 2 'Safer' Dividend Achievers Of 31 Are Holly By Yield & Assurant By Gains.. 
03/09High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - March Update 
03/05Meredith (MDP) Presents At 26th Annual Media, Telecom & Business Services Con.. 
02/26Meredith has deal to sell Time UK unit to private firm 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 694 M
EBIT 2018 268 M
Net income 2018 157 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 16,25
P/E ratio 2019 14,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 2 565 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MDP | US5894331017 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 71,0 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Executive Chairman
Joseph H. Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-16.81%2 565
AXEL SPRINGER SE3.56%9 714
NEWS CORP0.74%9 593
PEARSON4.08%8 361
INFORMA PLC-0.75%8 217
SCHIBSTED-6.52%6 521
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.