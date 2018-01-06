MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. – VIVO

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: VIVO).
On January 25, 2017, the Company revealed negative 1Q2017 financial
results, reducing revenue guidance for the fiscal year and a reduction
to the annual indicated dividend rate. Then, on May 17, 2017, a safety
notice was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)
advising that consumers halt the use of the Company’s lead poisoning
testing system due to a product recall. Then, on October 23, 2017, the
Company was issued a warning letter from the FDA, which was explained by
the FDA in its accompanying press release was the result of “several
violations of federal law” including “marketing significantly modified
versions of two of its blood lead testing systems without the FDA’s
required clearance or approval and failing to submit medical device
reports to the FDA after becoming aware of customer complaints involving
discrepancies in blood lead test results.” Thereafter, the Company and
certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit
for failing to disclose material information, violating federal
securities laws.
KSF’s investigation focuses on whether Meridian’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Meridian’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Meridian shares and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn ([email protected]).
