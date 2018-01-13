Meridian Bioscience : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the January 16, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 16, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (“Meridian Bioscience” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIVO) securities between March 25, 2016 and July 13, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Meridian Bioscience investors have until January 16, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion. To obtain information or participate in the class action, please visit the Meridian Bioscience page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/meridian-bioscience-inc.

Investors suffering losses on their Meridian Bioscience investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].

On May 17, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a warning to Meridian that lead tests conducted by the Company’s subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics, may be incorrect. According to the FDA, tests performed on blood drawn from a vein has led to “results that are lower than the actual level of lead in the blood.” The FDA has recommended discontinuation of Magellan when testing with venous blood samples. On this news, Meridian shares fell over 9% on May 17, 2017. Then on May 25, 2017, Meridian’s Magellan Diagnostics announced a Class 1 recall of its LeadCare Plus and Ultra Testing Systems due to “inaccurate test results.”

On June 6, 2017 Meridian’s Magellan Diagnostics subsidiary expanded the recall to incorporate the Company’s LeadCare and LeadCare II testing systems. On this news, shares of Meridian traded as low as $13.40 per share.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant’s lead tests provide inaccurate results; and (2) consequently, Meridian’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Meridian Bioscience during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 16, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005737/en/