Meridian Bioscience, Inc. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2018 -- VIVO

01/02/2018 | 05:41pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) between March 25, 2016 and July 13, 2017. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Forman v. Meridian Bioscience, et al. (Case No. 1:17-cv-00774-SJD) in the USDC for the Southern District of Ohio. Click here to view the complaint. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/meridian-bioscience-inc-2?wire=2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that its subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics, Inc., manufactured lead testing systems that provide inaccurate results.

On March 24, 2016, Meridian completed its acquisition of Magellan Biosciences, Inc. and its subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. On May 17, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a press release "warning Americans that certain lead tests manufactured by Magellan Diagnostics may provide inaccurate results" Then, on July 13, 2017, the FDA issued a statement that as part of an "aggressive investigation" the FDA had inspected Magellan Diagnostics' facility and issued a report including "several inspectional observations that may be violations of federal law."

If you suffered a loss in Meridian Bioscience, you have until January 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
