Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Meridian Bioscience, Inc.    VIVO

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. - VIVO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 02:39am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ("Meridian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIVO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Meridian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On March 24, 2016, Meridian announced the acquisition of Magellan Biosciences, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. (together "Magellan"). Magellan provides point-of-care lead testing systems for the testing of blood to diagnose lead poisoning in children and adults. On May 17, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a press release "warning Americans that certain lead tests manufactured by Magellan Diagnostics may provide inaccurate results." On this news, Meridian's share price fell $1.30, or 8.81%, to close at $13.45 on May 17, 2017. On July 13, 2017, the FDA announced that it had observed several potential violations of federal law during a recent inspection of Magellan's facility in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.
02:39a MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of..
12/27 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Beha..
12/19 VIVO The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invo..
12/18 DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Ac..
12/18 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Lo..
12/18 MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of..
12/18 MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, L..
12/16 ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Meridian Bio..
12/12 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Beh..
12/12 Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meridian Bio..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/29 Meridian Bio registers $100M mixed shelf offering; shares off 1%
11/14 HEALTHCARE DOGFIGHT : GlaxoSmithKline Regains Top By Gains In November As O&M & ..
11/09 Meridian Bioscience declares $0.125 dividend
11/09 Meridian Bioscience EPS in-line, beats on revenue
11/08 Notable earnings before Thursday?s open
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 207 M
EBIT 2018 43,8 M
Net income 2018 27,1 M
Finance 2018 17,4 M
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 22,62
P/E ratio 2019 19,63
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 603 M
Chart MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | VIVO | US5895841014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,3 $
Spread / Average Target 0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Kenny Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Eberly President & Chief Commercial Officer
John A. Kraeutler Executive Chairman
Lawrence J. Baldini Executive VP & President-Global Operations
Melissa A. Lueke Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.-19.49%603
MEDTRONIC PLC14.47%110 269
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL45.96%35 425
C R BARD INC47.90%24 303
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC16.40%24 289
HOYA CORPORATION15.40%19 358
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.