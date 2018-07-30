Merlin Diamonds : Empire Capital Partners initiates research on Merlin – 30/07/2018

30 July 2018
EMPIRE CAPITAL PARTNERS INITIATES RESEARCH COVERAGE ON
MERLIN DIAMONDS LIMITED
Merlin Diamonds Limited ("Merlin") (ASX: MED) is pleased to advise that EMPIRE CAPITAL PARTNERS has initiated research coverage on MED. The research report provides detailed coverage of MED.
To view a copy of the report, please visit www.merlindiamonds.com.au under "Investors - Broker Research
JOSEPH GUTNICK Executive Chairman
Merlin Diamonds Limited ABN 86 009 153 119
Level 1A, 42 Moray Street, Southbank VIC 3006
T: +61 3 8532 2858 F: +61 3 8532 2805
W: www.merlindiamonds.com.au E: [email protected]
Disclaimer
Merlin Diamonds Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 23:36:05 UTC