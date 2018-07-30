Log in
News

Merlin Diamonds : Empire Capital Partners initiates research on Merlin – 30/07/2018

07/30/2018 | 01:37am CEST

30 July 2018

EMPIRE CAPITAL PARTNERS INITIATES RESEARCH COVERAGE ON

MERLIN DIAMONDS LIMITED

Merlin Diamonds Limited ("Merlin") (ASX: MED) is pleased to advise that EMPIRE CAPITAL PARTNERS has initiated research coverage on MED. The research report provides detailed coverage of MED.

To view a copy of the report, please visit www.merlindiamonds.com.au under "Investors - Broker Research

JOSEPH GUTNICK Executive Chairman

Merlin Diamonds Limited ABN 86 009 153 119

Level 1A, 42 Moray Street, Southbank VIC 3006

T: +61 3 8532 2858 F: +61 3 8532 2805

W: www.merlindiamonds.com.au E: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Merlin Diamonds Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 23:36:05 UTC
