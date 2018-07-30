Merlin Diamonds : Empire Capital Partners initiates research on Merlin – 30/07/2018

30 July 2018

EMPIRE CAPITAL PARTNERS INITIATES RESEARCH COVERAGE ON

MERLIN DIAMONDS LIMITED

Merlin Diamonds Limited ("Merlin") (ASX: MED) is pleased to advise that EMPIRE CAPITAL PARTNERS has initiated research coverage on MED. The research report provides detailed coverage of MED.

To view a copy of the report, please visit www.merlindiamonds.com.au under "Investors - Broker Research

JOSEPH GUTNICK Executive Chairman

