Mermeren Kombinat Prilep : 2018 02 17 Announcement for Shareholders Assembly on 20 March 2018

According to the Law of trade companies and articles 28 and 31 of the Statute of Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep (further on referred to as "the Company"), the Board of Directors of

MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD PRILEP

Made the following

ANNOUNCEMENT

For convening the Assembly of the shareholders

Article1

The Meeting of Shareholders of MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD Prilep will be held on 20 March 2018 (Tuesday) at 10:00, in the headquarters of the Company at str. Krushevski pat bb, Prilep, with the following:

AGENDA

A. Procedural part 1. Election of the Chairman of the Assembly; 2. Verification of the list of registered shareholders and ascertainment of quorum; 3. Adoption of the minutes of the previous meeting of the Assembly of the shareholders of the Company; 4. Adoption of the Agenda; 5. Notification to the Assembly of the Shareholders, for given approval by the Board of Directors. B. Working part 6. Draft - Decision on election of member of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders are invited to register their participation at the Assembly.

Each shareholder who intends to participate in the Assembly is obliged to register the participation (registration form for participation at the Meeting of the Assembly) up to the beginning of the convened Assembly.

Registration should be submitted to the Company - Legal Department.

The Assembly shall make decisions only about items properly stated in the Agenda, in accordance with the Company's Statute and the Law of trade companies.

The voting under items of the agenda shall be carried out in accordance with the Statute and the Law of trade companies.

Each shareholder may, by written authorization, authorize its proxy, for which he/she is obliged to notify the Company in written or by electronic means. The information on the manner ofsending the notifications on proxies appointed and the forms for voting through a proxy shall be available at the web site of the Company www.mermeren.com .

Pursuant to the Law on trade companies, the shareholders, who on individual or group basis, hold at least 5% of the total number of voting shares, shall have the right to submit a proposal for supplements to the Agenda and decisions under the items of the Agenda.

The shareholders may submit proposals for adding additional items on the Agenda, draft-decision and questions, not later than 24 February (Saturday) 2018 until 16:00. More details on the procedure for submission of proposals and questions are available on the web site of the Company www.mermeren.com .

The supporting materials for the Meeting of the Company's Assembly and the additional information, in accordance with the Law on trade companies, will be available to the shareholders starting from the date of publishing of this Announcement, each working day in the Company's headquarters, Legal department and on the web site of the Company www.mermeren.com .

Board of Directors