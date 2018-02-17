Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Mermeren Kombinat Ad Prilep    MERKO   GRK014011008

MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD PRILEP (MERKO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mermeren Kombinat Prilep : 2018 02 17 Announcement for Shareholders Assembly on 20 March 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 07:55am CET

According to the Law of trade companies and articles 28 and 31 of the Statute of Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep (further on referred to as "the Company"), the Board of Directors of

MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD PRILEP

Made the following

ANNOUNCEMENT

For convening the Assembly of the shareholders

Article1

The Meeting of Shareholders of MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD Prilep will be held on 20 March 2018 (Tuesday) at 10:00, in the headquarters of the Company at str. Krushevski pat bb, Prilep, with the following:

AGENDA

A.

Procedural part

1.

Election of the Chairman of the Assembly;

2.

Verification of the list of registered shareholders and ascertainment of quorum;

3.

Adoption of the minutes of the previous meeting of the Assembly of the shareholders of

the Company;

4.

Adoption of the Agenda;

5.

Notification to the Assembly of the Shareholders, for given approval by the Board of

Directors.

B.

Working part

6.

Draft - Decision on election of member of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders are invited to register their participation at the Assembly.

Each shareholder who intends to participate in the Assembly is obliged to register the participation (registration form for participation at the Meeting of the Assembly) up to the beginning of the convened Assembly.

Registration should be submitted to the Company - Legal Department.

The Assembly shall make decisions only about items properly stated in the Agenda, in accordance with the Company's Statute and the Law of trade companies.

The voting under items of the agenda shall be carried out in accordance with the Statute and the Law of trade companies.

Each shareholder may, by written authorization, authorize its proxy, for which he/she is obliged to notify the Company in written or by electronic means. The information on the manner ofsending the notifications on proxies appointed and the forms for voting through a proxy shall be available at the web site of the Company www.mermeren.com .

Pursuant to the Law on trade companies, the shareholders, who on individual or group basis, hold at least 5% of the total number of voting shares, shall have the right to submit a proposal for supplements to the Agenda and decisions under the items of the Agenda.

The shareholders may submit proposals for adding additional items on the Agenda, draft-decision and questions, not later than 24 February (Saturday) 2018 until 16:00. More details on the procedure for submission of proposals and questions are available on the web site of the Company www.mermeren.com .

The supporting materials for the Meeting of the Company's Assembly and the additional information, in accordance with the Law on trade companies, will be available to the shareholders starting from the date of publishing of this Announcement, each working day in the Company's headquarters, Legal department and on the web site of the Company www.mermeren.com .

Board of Directors

Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep published this content on 17 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2018 06:55:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD PRILE
07:55aMERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2018 02 17 Announcement for Shareholders Assembly on ..
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 11 10 Comprehensive Income Statement 30 Septembe..
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 10 10 Announcement on the Decisions of the Gener..
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 09 08 5. Questions from the shareholders
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 09 08 4. Adding new items on the Agenda
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 09 08 3. Proposing new decisions
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 09 08 6.1 Power of Attorney for individuals
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 09 08 6.2 Power of Attorney for companies
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 09 08 6. Authorizing proxies
PU
2017MERMEREN KOMBINAT PRILEP : 2017 09 08 6.3 Sample of Power of Attorney
PU
More news
Chart MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD PRILE
Duration : Period :
Mermeren Kombinat Ad Prile Technical Analysis Chart | MERKO | GRK014011008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD PRILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Perikles Nicolaou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Malfas Chairman
Nikos Michalopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Jasna Azhievska-Petruseva Executive Director
Ventseslav Avramov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD PRILEP28.00%0
LAFARGEHOLCIM-1.00%35 911
CRH PLC-5.78%29 510
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-7.63%20 742
ULTRATECH CEMENT-2.73%18 000
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY0.97%17 145
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.