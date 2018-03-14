Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : Wired News  Merrimack Expanded Enrollment in Ongoing Randomized Phase-2 SHERLOC Trial of MM-121 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Stock Monitor: Dermira Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Merrimack Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=MACK as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 12, 2018, the Company announced that it is expanding enrollment in the ongoing global, randomized, open-label Phase-2 SHERLOC study of its investigational drug candidate MM-121, in patients with heregulin-positive non-small cell lung cancer who have progressed after a platinum-containing regimen. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Merrimack Pharma. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=DERM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Merrimack Pharma most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=MACK

Merrimack to Expand Trial Enrollment from 80 to 100 Patients

The SHERLOC study is assessing progression-free survival in patients who have received MM-121 in combination with docetaxel compared to docetaxel alone. The trial is comparing the combination treatment with docetaxel as a stand-alone therapy in patients with heregulin-positive non-small cell lung cancer who have progressed after a platinum-containing regimen. Merrimack plans to expand the accrual target from 80 to 100 patients. Patients must have received a prior platinum-based therapy as well as prior immunotherapy where available and clinically indicated.

With the expanded patient pool and accelerated enrollment, the Company continues to anticipate top-line data from the SHERLOC study in the second half of 2018.

SHERLOC Study Has Been Enrolling Patients Far Faster Than Projected

Sergio Santillana, M.D., MSc, Chief Medical Officer of Merrimack, stated that the Company is encouraged by the tremendous interest in the SHERLOC study over the past year, which has been enrolling far faster than projected. Sergio added that this expansion enables Merrimack to maximize this opportunity to gain meaningful insight, by strengthening the statistical design of the study, and emerge with a clear path forward.

Merrimack is Testing MM-121 in Heregulin-Positive, Hormone Receptor-Positive, and HER2-Negative Post-Menopausal Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

In February 2018, the Company dosed the first patient in its SHERBOC study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized Phase-2 clinical trial of MM-121 in patients with heregulin-positive, hormone receptor-positive, and HER2-negative post-menopausal metastatic breast cancer. The SHERBOC study will investigate the treatment of patients who have progressed on prior therapies, including cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors, and urgently need additional treatment options.

FDA Granted Orphan Drug Designation to MM-121 for Treatment of Heregulin Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

On October 30, 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to MM-121 for the treatment of heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer. The orphan drug designation is granted to drugs that are being developed to treat a patient population of fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. This designation includes eligibility for a seven-year period of marketing exclusivity for MM-121 upon approval as well as other development assistance and financial incentives.

What is MM-121?

MM-121 (seribantumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to block tumor survival signals and enhance the anti-tumor effect of combination therapies by targeting the cell surface receptor HER3 (ErbB3) in patients with high expression of the biomarker heregulin. MM-121 is currently being tested in combination with docetaxel or pemetrexed in a phase-2 study of patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that views cancer as a complex engineering challenge. Through systems biology, which brings together the fields of biology, computing and engineering, the Company aims to decrease uncertainty in drug development and clinical validation.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Merrimack Pharma's stock fell 1.64%, ending the trading session at $10.22.

Volume traded for the day: 161.76 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 140.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 2.20%

After yesterday's close, Merrimack Pharma's market cap was at $136.85 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors