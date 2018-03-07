Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) (Nasdaq:MESO) today announced that it has entered into a US$75 million non-dilutive, four-year credit facility with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), a leading specialty finance company.

Proceeds will be primarily used towards funding the commercialization of MSC-100-IV (remestemcel-L) after this product candidate successfully met its Phase 3 trial’s primary endpoint of Day 28 overall response in children with steroid refractory acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGVHD).

The facility will also be used for the Company’s additional late stage product candidates: MPC-150-IM in patients with Class II/III advanced chronic heart failure, and in end-stage Class III/IV heart failure patients with left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), and MPC-06-ID in patients with chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Mesoblast drew the first tranche of US$35 million on closing. An additional US$15 million may be drawn on or before Q4 CY2018, and a further US$25 million may be drawn on or before Q3 CY2019, in each case as certain milestones are met. Interest on the facility will accrue at a rate of 9.45% per annum with the interest only period lasting up to 30 months upon the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: “This facility demonstrates the confidence Hercules Capital has in our compelling investment proposition. This credit facility enables us to progress our commercial plans for MSC-100-IV as it moves towards filing for regulatory approval in the United States for acute graft versus host disease. A stronger balance sheet will allow Mesoblast to focus on further business opportunities involving all of its Tier 1 product candidates in order to maximize shareholder value.”

Chief Investment Officer of Hercules Capital, Inc. Scott Bluestein said: “Hercules is pleased to enter into this financing partnership with Mesoblast at this important stage as it continues to advance its lead cell therapies targeting patients with significant unmet medical needs. This investment in Mesoblast provides another example of our ability to finance life sciences companies through multiple stages of development and through various value inflection points.”

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as exclusive arranger and financial advisor to Mesoblast in this transaction.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) (Nasdaq:MESO) is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. www.mesoblast.com

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) (“Hercules”) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $7.3 billion to over 410 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact [email protected], or call 650.289.3060.

