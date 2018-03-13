DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in MetLife, Inc. to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on
behalf of purchasers of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) (“MetLife” or the
“Company”) securities during the period between February 27, 2013 and
January 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to
become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 6, 2018
to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in MetLife securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that MetLife’s practices and procedures used to
estimate its reserves set aside for annuity and pension payments were
inadequate and MetLife had inadequate internal controls over financial
reporting.
According to the complaint, following a December 15, 2017 filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announcing that the
Company had been unable to locate some of the Company’s annuitant
population and planned to provide an update upon the filing of MetLife’s
Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2017; a December 15, 2017
article which discussed the extent and duration of MetLife’s failure to
pay pension benefits; and, a January 29, 2018 press release announcing
that MetLife would reschedule its earnings releases and conference calls
for the fourth quarter of and full year of 2017, that the Company had
identified material weaknesses in its internal controls, that the
Company would have to revise certain of its prior financial statements,
and that the SEC and New York Department of Financial Services had made
inquiries to MetLife with respect to the foregoing issues, the value of
MetLife shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
MetLife securities purchased on or after February 27, 2013 and held
through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end
of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and
your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or
obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
