Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife    MET

METLIFE (MET)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

METLIFE CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. - MET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 6, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 27, 2013 and January 29, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

MetLife investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-metlife-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

MetLife and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On January 29, 2018, MetLife disclosed "a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting" that caused reserves to be reduced incorrectly relating to outstanding payouts for annuity and pension recipients and that its Q4 earnings release was postponed, with reserves expected to increase by $525 million to $575 million, Q4 earnings to decrease by $135 million to $165 million, and 2017 profits cut by $165 million to $195 million. MetLife also revealed a SEC investigation into the outstanding pension payments matter.

On this news, the price of MetLife's shares plummeted. 

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metlife-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-metlife-inc---met-300611570.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METLIFE
04:51aMETLIFE CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Le..
PR
03/09METLIFE LEAD PLAINTIFF ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..
PR
03/09METLIFE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of MetLife, Inc. of a Class..
AC
03/08METLIFE : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
AC
03/08METLIFE : Investment Management Announces Plans for Major Midtown Development in..
AQ
03/07METLIFE : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securiti..
AC
03/07METLIFE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of MetLife, Inc. of a Class..
AC
03/07METLIFE : Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business
BU
03/06METLIFE : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing ..
AC
03/05METLIFE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Re-Thinking Buy And Hold 
03/01MetLife revises 2017 earnings amid more questions over internal controls 
02/26Meet 21 Wall St. S&P Star 'Safer' Dividend Picks For February 
02/26WALL STREET BREAKFAST : MWC Kicks Off In Barcelona 
02/25Corporate partners cut ties with NRA 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.