METLIFE (MET)

METLIFE (MET)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

METLIFE ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. - MET

03/17/2018 | 03:51am CET

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 6, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 27, 2013 and January 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

MetLife investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-metlife-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

MetLife and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 29, 2018, MetLife disclosed “a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting” that caused reserves to be reduced incorrectly relating to outstanding payouts for annuity and pension recipients and that its Q4 earnings release was postponed, with reserves expected to increase by $525 million to $575 million, Q4 earnings to decrease by $135 million to $165 million, and 2017 profits cut by $165 million to $195 million. MetLife also revealed a SEC investigation into the outstanding pension payments matter.

On this news, the price of MetLife’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63 059 M
EBIT 2018 6 535 M
Net income 2018 4 965 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 9,83
P/E ratio 2019 9,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 49 416 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MET | US59156R1086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Ring Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John C. R. Hele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE-7.12%49 563
PRUDENTIAL1.99%69 382
AXA-8.77%67 634
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-5.64%46 251
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.78%36 934
AFLAC2.55%35 364
