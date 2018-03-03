Log in
METLIFE (MET)
  Report  
METLIFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. - MET

03/03/2018

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 6, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 27, 2013 and January 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of MetLife and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-met/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 6, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

MetLife and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 29, 2018, MetLife disclosed “a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting” that caused reserves to be reduced incorrectly relating to outstanding payouts for annuity and pension recipients and that its Q4 earnings release was postponed, with reserves expected to increase by $525 million to $575 million, Q4 earnings to decrease by $135 million to $165 million, and 2017 profits cut by $165 million to $195 million. MetLife also revealed a SEC investigation into the outstanding pension payments matter.

On this news, the price of MetLife’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63 059 M
EBIT 2018 6 535 M
Net income 2018 4 965 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 9,52
P/E ratio 2019 8,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 47 880 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MET | US59156R1086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Ring Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John C. R. Hele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE-8.64%47 880
AXA4.27%76 717
PRUDENTIAL-3.96%65 236
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-7.53%43 858
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.64%37 347
AFLAC1.25%34 160
