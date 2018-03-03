METLIFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. - MET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
April 6, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), if they
purchased the Company’s securities between February 27, 2013 and January
29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
About the Lawsuit
MetLife and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On January 29, 2018, MetLife disclosed “a material weakness in internal
controls over financial reporting” that caused reserves to be reduced
incorrectly relating to outstanding payouts for annuity and pension
recipients and that its Q4 earnings release was postponed, with reserves
expected to increase by $525 million to $575 million, Q4 earnings to
decrease by $135 million to $165 million, and 2017 profits cut by $165
million to $195 million. MetLife also revealed a SEC investigation into
the outstanding pension payments matter.
On this news, the price of MetLife’s shares plummeted.
