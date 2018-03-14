Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife    MET

METLIFE (MET)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

MetLife : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against MetLife, Inc. (MET) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 03:49pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MetLife, Inc. (''MetLife'' or the ''Company'') (NYSE: MET) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired MetLife securities between February 27, 2013 and January 29, 2018, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/met.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MetLife's practices and procedures used to estimate its reserves set aside for annuity and pension payments were inadequate; (2) MetLife had inadequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about MetLife's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 29, 2018, post-market, MetLife announced that it would postpone its fourth-quarter earnings announcement, citing a ''material weakness'' in its financial reporting. In addition, MetLife advised investors that it expected to increase total reserves between $525 million and $575 million on a pre-tax basis to cover certain annuity recipients ''who have been unresponsive or missing over time.'' The Company further stated that the SEC's enforcement staff has inquired about payments that the insurer failed to make for people who receive a type of annuity benefit from the company via its retirement business. Following this news, MetLife stock has dropped sharply in after-hours trading on January 29, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/met. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in MetLife you have until April 6, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METLIFE
03/13METLIFE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of MetLife, Inc. of a Class..
AC
03/13DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Ac..
BU
03/13METLIFE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
AC
03/13METLIFE : Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® – A Digital Insurance Marketpla..
BU
03/13METLIFE : Launches Global Innovation Challenge - Collab 3.0 EMEA
AQ
03/13METLIFE : Launches Global Innovation Challenge – Collab 3.0 EMEA
AQ
03/12METLIFE : MET The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Actio..
AC
03/12METLIFE : Launches Global Innovation Challenge – collab 3.0 EMEA
BU
03/12METLIFE : Launches Global Innovation Challenge – Collab 3.0 EMEA
BU
03/11Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Me..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Re-Thinking Buy And Hold 
03/01MetLife revises 2017 earnings amid more questions over internal controls 
02/26Meet 21 Wall St. S&P Star 'Safer' Dividend Picks For February 
02/26WALL STREET BREAKFAST : MWC Kicks Off In Barcelona 
02/25Corporate partners cut ties with NRA 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63 059 M
EBIT 2018 6 535 M
Net income 2018 4 965 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 9,84
P/E ratio 2019 9,21
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 49 479 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MET | US59156R1086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Ring Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John C. R. Hele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE-7.00%49 479
AXA-8.89%67 955
PRUDENTIAL-3.04%65 976
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-4.43%46 374
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.83%36 884
AFLAC3.47%35 395
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.