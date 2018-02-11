Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife    MET

METLIFE (MET)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

MetLife : Class Action Reminder: Pawar Law Group Reminds MetLife, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action - MET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 01:15am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) between February 27, 2013 and January 29, 2018, both dates inclusive (''Class Period'') of the important April 6, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MetLife investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the MetLife class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/metlife-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MetLife's practices and procedures used to estimate its reserves set aside for annuity and pension payments were inadequate; (2) MetLife had inadequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about MetLife's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 6, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/metlife-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METLIFE
01:15a METLIFE : Class Action Reminder: Pawar Law Group Reminds MetLife, Inc. Investors..
02/10 METLIFE : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
02/10 METLIFE : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
02/09 MET LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds MetLife, Inc. Investors of Important De..
02/09 METLIFE, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigate..
02/09 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible V..
02/09 METLIFE : Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Announced b..
02/08 EXXON MOBIL : Steven Kandarian Elected to ExxonMobil Board
02/08 METLIFE : The Schall Law Firm Announces An Ongoing Investigation of MetLife, Inc..
02/08 METLIFE : Chairman, President & CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/10 STOCKS TO WATCH : Digging For Gems In The Shakeout
02/09 METLIFE : Risk/Reward Is Skewed To The Upside
02/07 S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Gains Led By Leggett, Simon & Ford For February
01/30 FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 55 pm (1/30/2018)
01/30 PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (1/30/2018)
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 63 717 M
EBIT 2017 5 637 M
Net income 2017 3 377 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,64%
P/E ratio 2017 14,53
P/E ratio 2018 9,30
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,74x
Capitalization 46 596 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MET | US59156R1086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 55,9 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
John C. R. Hele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE-12.42%46 596
AXA2.39%74 015
PRUDENTIAL-6.01%63 326
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-10.09%44 492
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-4.24%39 511
AFLAC-5.16%32 730
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.