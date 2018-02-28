Log in
METLIFE (MET)
  Report  
MetLife : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In MetLife, Inc. To Contact The Firm

02/28/2018 | 12:51am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against MetLife, Inc. ("MetLife" or the "Company") (NYSE: MET).

Aftermarket close on January 29, 2018, MetLife issued a press release announcing that "it has postponed its earnings report and conference call related to its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2017[.]" In addition, the Company revealed that "[m]anagement of the [C]ompany has determined the prior release of group annuity reserves resulted from a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting" and that it "expects to increase reserves in total between $525 million and $575 million pre-tax, to adjust for reserves previously released, as well as accrued interest and other related liabilities." Furthermore, the Company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission has made an inquiry into the matter and the Company is also responding to questions from state regulators including the New York Department of Financial Services.

On this news, MetLife's share price significantly declined, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in MetLife stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MET. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
