METLIFE (MET)
MetLife : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of MetLife, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018  MET

03/13/2018 | 11:11pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of MetLife, Inc. ("MetLife") (NYSE: MET) between February 27, 2013, and January 29, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/metlife-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MetLife's practices and procedures used to estimate its reserves set aside for annuity and pension payments were inadequate; (2) MetLife had inadequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about MetLife's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in MetLife you have until April 6, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63 059 M
EBIT 2018 6 535 M
Net income 2018 4 965 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 10,01
P/E ratio 2019 9,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 50 342 M
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Ring Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John C. R. Hele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE-7.00%50 342
AXA-8.61%67 590
PRUDENTIAL-3.04%66 372
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-4.43%46 374
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.94%37 313
AFLAC3.47%35 726
