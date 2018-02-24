Log in
METLIFE (MET)
  Report  
MetLife : MET The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving MetLife, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018

02/24/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased MetLife, Inc. ("MetLife") (NYSE: MET) securities between February 27, 2013 and January 29, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/metlife-inc?wire=1.There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MetLife's practices and procedures used to estimate its reserves set aside for annuity and pension payments were inadequate; (2) MetLife had inadequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about MetLife's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in MetLife, you have until April 6, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/metlife-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63 072 M
EBIT 2018 6 396 M
Net income 2018 5 009 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,53%
P/E ratio 2018 9,88
P/E ratio 2019 9,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 49 405 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MET | US59156R1086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
John C. R. Hele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE-7.77%49 405
AXA3.01%76 343
PRUDENTIAL-3.83%66 950
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-6.25%45 842
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-6.91%38 426
AFLAC0.85%34 943
