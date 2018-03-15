MetLife : Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to the
2018 list of “Top Companies for Executive Women” by the National
Association for Female Executives (NAFE), one of only 70 companies to
make the list. This is the 11th time MetLife has been
recognized by NAFE for its efforts to advance women and demonstrated
commitment to inclusion of women at all levels of leadership, including
the Board of Directors and Executive Group.
NAFE recognizes organizations whose policies and practices encourage
women’s advancement and whose numbers at the highest levels of
leadership demonstrate that commitment. The intensive application
process includes over 200 questions to assess female representation at
all levels, with a focus on the corporate officer and profit-and-loss
leadership ranks, the number of employees that have access to and
participate in programs and policies that promote the advancement of
women, and how managers are held accountable for the advancement of
female employees.
“Having strong women leaders is critical to a company’s success, and
MetLife is proud of our efforts to advance the careers of women at all
levels of the company,” said Rebecca Tadikonda, executive vice president
and chief strategy officer for MetLife. “Their continued leadership,
diverse perspectives and accomplishments fuel MetLife, enabling it to
move ahead – today and in the future.”
“MetLife has a strong commitment to supporting the career advancement of
women across the company, and we are honored to again be recognized for
our efforts,” said Elizabeth Nieto, MetLife’s global chief diversity and
inclusion officer. “The women in MetLife’s executive leadership and our
board of directors make important contributions, and we are proud to
work with them each day.”
Through its Global Women’s Initiative, MetLife offers a wide array of
programs for women in the company. They focus on developing leadership
competencies, strengthening the pipeline of women and increasing their
representation in broader leadership roles. These programs include:
-
Women’s Business Networks, resource groups in more than 30 countries
that female employees can use to share insights and build informal
networks
-
The Global Women’s Leadership Forum, an annual program that brings
together thought leaders to discuss the importance of women’s
leadership and share insights on leading and thriving during periods
of change
-
Developing Women’s Career Experience, a 14-month developmental program
focused on the female talent pipeline
-
Lean In Circles, modeled on the concepts in Sheryl Sandberg’s
best-selling book
For more information on MetLife’s commitment to advancing women and its
corporate responsibility activities, visit www.metlifeglobalimpact.com.
