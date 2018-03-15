MetLife : Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to the 2018 list of “Top Companies for Executive Women” by the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE), one of only 70 companies to make the list. This is the 11th time MetLife has been recognized by NAFE for its efforts to advance women and demonstrated commitment to inclusion of women at all levels of leadership, including the Board of Directors and Executive Group.

NAFE recognizes organizations whose policies and practices encourage women’s advancement and whose numbers at the highest levels of leadership demonstrate that commitment. The intensive application process includes over 200 questions to assess female representation at all levels, with a focus on the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks, the number of employees that have access to and participate in programs and policies that promote the advancement of women, and how managers are held accountable for the advancement of female employees.

“Having strong women leaders is critical to a company’s success, and MetLife is proud of our efforts to advance the careers of women at all levels of the company,” said Rebecca Tadikonda, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for MetLife. “Their continued leadership, diverse perspectives and accomplishments fuel MetLife, enabling it to move ahead – today and in the future.”

“MetLife has a strong commitment to supporting the career advancement of women across the company, and we are honored to again be recognized for our efforts,” said Elizabeth Nieto, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer. “The women in MetLife’s executive leadership and our board of directors make important contributions, and we are proud to work with them each day.”

Through its Global Women’s Initiative, MetLife offers a wide array of programs for women in the company. They focus on developing leadership competencies, strengthening the pipeline of women and increasing their representation in broader leadership roles. These programs include:

Women’s Business Networks, resource groups in more than 30 countries that female employees can use to share insights and build informal networks

The Global Women’s Leadership Forum, an annual program that brings together thought leaders to discuss the importance of women’s leadership and share insights on leading and thriving during periods of change

Developing Women’s Career Experience, a 14-month developmental program focused on the female talent pipeline

Lean In Circles, modeled on the concepts in Sheryl Sandberg’s best-selling book

