MetLife : TEN STARTUPS SELECTED FOR METLIFE DIGITAL ACCELERATOR POWERED BY TECHSTARS

07/24/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced its inaugural class of 10 companies selected to participate in the MetLife Digital Accelerator powered by Techstars. Based at MetLife's Global Technology Campus in Cary, North Carolina, the Accelerator connects startups with MetLife leaders and Techstars mentors for an intensive 13-week program focused on fast-tracking technologies with the potential to disrupt the industry.

'Digital is driving fundamental changes to the insurance landscape, and the startups selected for our first Accelerator are developing capabilities that will reshape the industry,' said Marty Lippert, executive vice president and head of MetLife Global Technology & Operations and MetLife Holdings. 'The Accelerator provides MetLife an opportunity to influence the direction of these early-stage companies and gain first-mover advantage with those that are strategically important to our organization and our customers.'

'Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, and our partnership with MetLife - an insurance powerhouse - advances our ability to do exactly that,' said David Brown, founder and co-CEO of Techstars. 'These startups have access to, and will be mentored by, MetLife's seasoned leaders who understand the industry and will provide experienced guidance. Additionally, Techstars will have about 100 mentors from around the world join to offer their expertise.'

At the conclusion of the 13-week program on Oct. 18, 2018, startups will present their ideas to MetLife and other potential investors during Demo Day.

The 10 startups and their capabilities are listed below:

  • Aligned Business (Singapore): An end-to-end digital platform that enables carriers to rapidly create, define, underwrite and distribute any category of insurance product to any market.
  • AnswersNOW (Richmond, Virginia): Digital platform that supports parents of children on the autism spectrum by pairing them with their certified experts and providing clinical interventions.
  • Buddy (Richmond, Virginia): On-demand accident insurance for an active, outdoor lifestyle.
  • Enroll Hero(Santa Monica, California): Personalized recommendation tool that helps seniors pick the right Medicare plans in minutes.
  • FitBliss(San Jose, California): Digital wellbeing platform to optimize health and productivity for the global workforce.
  • FIX: Fitness Interactive Experience (Atlanta, Georgia): Health entertainment via a blend of gameplay and health behavior change.
  • Halos Insurance(Washington, D.C.): Consumer insurance platform exclusively for low-risk consumers.
  • MamaMend (Boulder, Colorado): Digital health platform and postpartum guide that informs, empowers and improves health outcomes for new moms.
  • Portabl (London, United Kingdom): A comprehensive subscription service that protects freelancers and gig workers with personalized insurance and savings products and other benefits.
  • Safely (Atlanta, Georgia): For property managers and homeowners, insures Airbnb and HomeAway rentals by leveraging data analytics and a contributory database to verify guests while providing up to $1 million in liability and property coverage.

The MetLife Digital Accelerator powered by Techstars is a part of MetLife's broader innovation ecosystem that is transforming the customer experience. The ecosystem also includes relationships with 17 venture capital firms, strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, and collaborations with universities such as Carnegie Mellon, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and more recently the MIT Media Lab. MetLife has also established a $100 million fund through its subsidiary, MetLife Digital Ventures, to accelerate investment in strategically aligned startup companies.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:47:15 UTC
