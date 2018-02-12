Metro Bank : creates 120 jobs in Ilford

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, is further investing in Essex, with the opening of its brand-new 24/7 contact centre in central Ilford, creating 120 new jobs for local people.

Located directly above the Metro Bank store at 114 High Road, the new contact centre will provide arrange of opportunities for residents and follows the bank's announcement last week, that it will be recruiting 900 new colleagues to the bank over the course of the year, increasing its colleague base to almost 4,000.

Craig Donaldson, CEO at Metro Bank commented: 'it was less than six months ago that we opened our doors in Ilford and the response we've had from local residents and businesses has been amazing. After receiving such a warm welcome, we're back investing in Ilford's vibrant community and we're thrilled to be opening our Ilford contact centre, and we can't wait to welcome over a 100 new colleagues to the banking revolution.'

Priding itself on hiring for attitude and training for skill the bank offers over 70 different classroom-based courses and almost 100 e-learning modules in its dedicated Metro Bank University, as well as an extensive apprenticeship programme. Investing in its colleagues is fundamental to its growth, and last year Metro Bank promoted 25% of its colleagues who had been working at the bank for 12 months or longer.

The bank currently has six contact centres, including Ilford, and 55 stores across London and the South, and plans to open a further 12 stores across the UK.