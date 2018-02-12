Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Metro Bank PLC    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC (MTRO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/12 11:35:14 am
3488 GBp   --.--%
11:28a METRO BANK : Bank to create 900 more jobs
11:16a METRO BANK : creates 120 jobs in Ilford
02/09 NEW YEAR, NEW J : Metro Bank kicks off 2018 jobs bonanza
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Metro Bank : creates 120 jobs in Ilford

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:16am CET

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, is further investing in Essex, with the opening of its brand-new 24/7 contact centre in central Ilford, creating 120 new jobs for local people.

Located directly above the Metro Bank store at 114 High Road, the new contact centre will provide arrange of opportunities for residents and follows the bank's announcement last week, that it will be recruiting 900 new colleagues to the bank over the course of the year, increasing its colleague base to almost 4,000.

Craig Donaldson, CEO at Metro Bank commented: 'it was less than six months ago that we opened our doors in Ilford and the response we've had from local residents and businesses has been amazing. After receiving such a warm welcome, we're back investing in Ilford's vibrant community and we're thrilled to be opening our Ilford contact centre, and we can't wait to welcome over a 100 new colleagues to the banking revolution.'

Priding itself on hiring for attitude and training for skill the bank offers over 70 different classroom-based courses and almost 100 e-learning modules in its dedicated Metro Bank University, as well as an extensive apprenticeship programme. Investing in its colleagues is fundamental to its growth, and last year Metro Bank promoted 25% of its colleagues who had been working at the bank for 12 months or longer.

The bank currently has six contact centres, including Ilford, and 55 stores across London and the South, and plans to open a further 12 stores across the UK.

Metro Bank plc published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 10:15:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO BANK PLC
11:28a METRO BANK : Bank to create 900 more jobs
11:16a METRO BANK : creates 120 jobs in Ilford
02/10 METRO BANK : expands with 900 new jobs in 2018
02/09 NEW YEAR, NEW JOB : Metro Bank kicks off 2018 jobs bonanza
01/31 METRO BANK : boosts mortgage team with senior appointment
01/25 After turning 'big idea' into bank, Atom chairman steps down
01/18 METRO BANK : strengthens commercial real estate team with new director appointme..
01/17 BRICKS AND CLICKS UNITE : Metro Bank takes the revolution nationwide with launch..
01/16 METRO BANK : appoints commercial banking director
01/12 METRO BANK : provides 7.7m funding to Downing Pub EIS One Limited following merg..
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 295 M
EBIT 2017 33,0 M
Net income 2017 17,6 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 137,67
P/E ratio 2018 49,84
Capi. / Sales 2017 10,4x
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,22x
Capitalization 3 086 M
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MTRO | GB00BZ6STL67 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Donaldson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vernon W. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Michael Brierley CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Martyn Atkinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-2.68%4 267
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.88%374 314
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.74%358 792
BANK OF AMERICA2.74%312 014
WELLS FARGO-8.69%276 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.85%266 357
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.