Metro Mining : From the Office of Warren Entsch MP Federal Member for Leichhardt

Metro Mining kicking real goals in Cape York

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Federal Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said the largest independent miner in Western Cape York should be extremely proud of its record of providing employment opportunities to local indigenous people.

Mr Entsch, who toured Metro Mining's Bauxite Hills Mine today, said the company had come a long way since drilling first commenced at the site, 95 kilometres north of Weipa, in 2011.

He said Metro Mining was delivering positive outcomes and real benefits for local communities in the region and more importantly its residents.

"It is wonderful to see a company truly engage with the local indigenous community and give them the same opportunities afforded the rest of us," Mr Entsch said.

"Metro Mining and its contractors currently employs 190 people at the Bauxite Hills Mine with about 38 per cent of the workforce being Traditional Owners.

"Providing indigenous employment opportunities is an extremely important aspect of doing business in the Cape and Metro Mining is certainly ticking this box.

"I have no doubt they will continue to create opportunities for indigenous people from Cape York and the surrounding region for many years to come."

Metro Mining Managing Director and CEO Simon Finnis said Mr Entsch has been a strong supporter of the mine since drilling commenced on the site in 2011.

"True to form, Warren has always championed enterprise in Far North Queensland," Mr Finnis said.

"His sights are firmly set on local enterprise, local employment and local business opportunities.

"Warren's support, particularly through quite challenging times over the past four years, has been invaluable.

"He and his team have played a big part in ensuring the Bauxite Hills Mine has become a reality.

"We were delighted to have Warren visit the site to see firsthand the results of his hard work."

Mr Entsch said the mine had become a globally significant bauxite mining operation and would continue to feed the growing seaborne bauxite market

"In May, Metro Mining announced the first shipment of approximately 62,000 tonnes of bauxite from the mine had set sail for China. An additional eight ships have since departed.

"Metro Mining should be extremely proud of the role it is playing in providing local jobs and strengthening the Queensland economy in the process."

