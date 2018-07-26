Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metro Mining Ltd    MMI   AU000000MMI6

METRO MINING LTD (MMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Metro Mining : From the Office of Warren Entsch MP Federal Member for Leichhardt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:50am CEST

Metro Mining kicking real goals in Cape York

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Federal Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said the largest independent miner in Western Cape York should be extremely proud of its record of providing employment opportunities to local indigenous people.

Mr Entsch, who toured Metro Mining's Bauxite Hills Mine today, said the company had come a long way since drilling first commenced at the site, 95 kilometres north of Weipa, in 2011.

He said Metro Mining was delivering positive outcomes and real benefits for local communities in the region and more importantly its residents.

"It is wonderful to see a company truly engage with the local indigenous community and give them the same opportunities afforded the rest of us," Mr Entsch said.

"Metro Mining and its contractors currently employs 190 people at the Bauxite Hills Mine with about 38 per cent of the workforce being Traditional Owners.

"Providing indigenous employment opportunities is an extremely important aspect of doing business in the Cape and Metro Mining is certainly ticking this box.

"I have no doubt they will continue to create opportunities for indigenous people from Cape York and the surrounding region for many years to come."

Metro Mining Managing Director and CEO Simon Finnis said Mr Entsch has been a strong supporter of the mine since drilling commenced on the site in 2011.

"True to form, Warren has always championed enterprise in Far North Queensland," Mr Finnis said.

"His sights are firmly set on local enterprise, local employment and local business opportunities.

"Warren's support, particularly through quite challenging times over the past four years, has been invaluable.

"He and his team have played a big part in ensuring the Bauxite Hills Mine has become a reality.

"We were delighted to have Warren visit the site to see firsthand the results of his hard work."

Mr Entsch said the mine had become a globally significant bauxite mining operation and would continue to feed the growing seaborne bauxite market

"In May, Metro Mining announced the first shipment of approximately 62,000 tonnes of bauxite from the mine had set sail for China. An additional eight ships have since departed.

"Metro Mining should be extremely proud of the role it is playing in providing local jobs and strengthening the Queensland economy in the process."

Media Contact: Adam Davies - 0417 010 702

Disclaimer

Metro Mining Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO MINING LTD
02:50aMETRO MINING : From the Office of Warren Entsch MP Federal Member for Leichhardt
PU
07/04METRO MINING : ups Bauxite Hills mining rate
AQ
07/03METRO MINING : has renowned Australian fund manager become major shareholder
AQ
07/03METRO MINING : June Quarter Production Results
PU
06/25METRO MINING LIMITED : - Oversubscribed Institutional Placement
AQ
06/20METRO MINING : Oversubscribed Institutional Placement
PU
06/06METRO MINING : First Revenue Received and Ramp-Up Accelerating
AQ
06/04METRO MINING : First Revenue Received & Ramp-Up Accelerating
PU
05/31METRO MINING : Passing of Non-Executive Director
AQ
05/12METRO MINING : on track to load targeted 10,000 tonnes of bauxite per day follow..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Country's Leading Investment Real Estate Brokerage Firm Foc.. 
2015Marcus & Millichap insiders file for sales 
Chart METRO MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Metro Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Spread / Average Target 66%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Finnis CEO, Managing Director & Director
Stephen Craig Everett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Duane Woodbury Chief Financial Officer
Lindsay James Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Dongping Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO MINING LTD-21.15%209
GLENCORE-20.51%58 253
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.62%52 964
COAL INDIA-0.23%23 613
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.50%11 454
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-16.08%8 351