MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG (MBTN)
Invitation to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd press and analyst conference on 22 March 2018

03/12/2018 | 07:05am CET

Thun, 12 March 2018

Invitation to the 2017 annual results press and analyst conference for Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

Dear Madam / Sir

We kindly invite you to the press and analyst conference for the 2017 annual results for Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. The conference will be held in German; the presentation slides will be available in English.

Press and Analyst Conference

Date
Thursday, 22 March 2018

Time
09:15 - 11:00 A.M.

Location

METROPOL, Fraumünsterstrasse 12, 8001 Zürich


Speakers
Dr Hans Brändle, Chief Executive Officer
Michel Hirschi, Chief Financial Officer

Subsequent to the conference, the speakers will be at your disposal for short one-on-one interviews.

We look forward to welcoming you to the press and analyst conference and kindly ask you to return the registration form by Friday, 16 March 2018, at the latest.

Telephone Conference Call

Following the press and analyst conference in the morning, we will offer those financial analysts and institutional investors, who were not able to attend personally, a telephone conference call in English in the afternoon. Hans Brändle, CEO and Michel Hirschi, CFO are looking forward to presenting the 2017 annual results to you.

Day/Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018
Time: 2.00 P.M. CET
Dial-in +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 Europe
+44 (0) 203 059 58 62 UK
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 US-Toll free

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. The presentation slides will be available for download on Meyer Burger Technology Ltd's corporate website, www.meyerburger.com, from 06.30 A.M. CET on 22 March 2018.

To download please go to the Investor Relations and Financial Reports & Publications section on our website.

For further questions please don't hesitate to contact Muriel Truninger, phone +41 33 221 29 73, email [email protected]

Best regards

Ingrid Carstensen

Head of Corporate Communications

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

Schorenstrasse 39

CH-3645 Gwatt (Thun)

www.meyerburger.com




