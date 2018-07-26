Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Meyer Burger Technology AG    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG (MBTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SmartWire Connection Technology momentum continues: Meyer Burger awarded further contract for its SWCT™ platform as cell connection technology of choice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 01:05am CEST

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger is a leading global technology company specialising on innovative systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. The company's focus is on photovoltaics (solar industry) while its competencies and technologies also cover important areas of the semiconductor and the optoelectronic industries as well as other selected high-end markets based on semiconductor materials. Over the past ten years, Meyer Burger has risen to the forefront of the photovoltaic market and established itself as an international premium brand by offering superior precision products and innovative technologies.

Meyer Burger's offering in systems, production equipment and services along the photovoltaic value chain includes the manufacturing processes for wafers, solar cells and solar modules. Meyer Burger provides substantial added value to its customers and clearly differentiates itself from its competitors by focusing on core technologies of the value chain.

The company's comprehensive product portfolio is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare parts, consumables, process know-how, customer support, after-sales services, training and other services. Meyer Burger is represented in Europe, Asia and North America in the respective key markets and has subsidiaries and own service centres in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The company is also working intensively to develop new markets such as South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

Disclaimer

Meyer Burger Technology AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 23:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
01:05aSMARTWIRE CONNECTION TECHNOLOGY MOME : Meyer Burger awarded further contract for..
PU
07/25Meyer Burger awarded further contract for its SWCT™ platform
TE
07/19Meyer Burger announces preliminary financial information for the first half-y..
TE
06/27GLOBAL ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY : A new report called Global Ion Beam Techn..
AQ
06/13Meyer Burger entirely rejects reproach by SIX Exchange Regulation regarding a..
TE
05/28MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY : SmartWire Connection Technology selected by Panasonic ..
PU
05/28Meyer Burger’s SWCT selected by Panasonic Solar for evaluation in the m..
TE
05/28Record 410 watt module with heterojunction solar cell technology
TE
05/15Meyer Burger awarded two contracts for its DS 261 wire saws for about CHF 17...
TE
05/14Meyer Burger divests its Solar Systems business to Patrick Hofer-Noser
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 454 M
EBIT 2018 21,8 M
Net income 2018 27,0 M
Finance 2018 76,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,08
P/E ratio 2019 16,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 423 M
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,07  CHF
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Brändle Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Vogel Chairman
Daniel Lippuner Chief Operating Officer
Michel Hirschi Chief Financial Officer
Gunter Erfurt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG-59.34%426
APPLIED MATERIALS-10.19%46 804
DISCO CORPORATION-26.20%6 247
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 709
ASM INTERNATIONAL-12.29%3 538
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES-35.46%2 012