SmartWire Connection Technology momentum continues: Meyer Burger awarded further contract for its SWCT™ platform as cell connection technology of choice

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger is a leading global technology company specialising on innovative systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. The company's focus is on photovoltaics (solar industry) while its competencies and technologies also cover important areas of the semiconductor and the optoelectronic industries as well as other selected high-end markets based on semiconductor materials. Over the past ten years, Meyer Burger has risen to the forefront of the photovoltaic market and established itself as an international premium brand by offering superior precision products and innovative technologies.

Meyer Burger's offering in systems, production equipment and services along the photovoltaic value chain includes the manufacturing processes for wafers, solar cells and solar modules. Meyer Burger provides substantial added value to its customers and clearly differentiates itself from its competitors by focusing on core technologies of the value chain.

The company's comprehensive product portfolio is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare parts, consumables, process know-how, customer support, after-sales services, training and other services. Meyer Burger is represented in Europe, Asia and North America in the respective key markets and has subsidiaries and own service centres in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The company is also working intensively to develop new markets such as South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).