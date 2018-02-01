MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust : Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions

MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) announced today
monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with
declaration dates of February 1, 2018, ex-dividend dates of February 13,
2018, record dates of February 14, 2018, and payable dates of February
28, 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund (ticker)
|
|
|
Income/
Share
|
|
|
Other
Sources/
Share*
|
|
|
Total
Amount/
Share
|
MFS® California Municipal Fund
(NYSE MKT: CCA)
|
|
|
$0.0410
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0410
|
MFS® Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.061360
|
|
|
$0.061360
|
MFS® Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.030320
|
|
|
$0.030320
|
MFS® High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
|
|
|
$0.0240
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0240
|
MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
|
|
|
$0.02150
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.02150
|
MFS® Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.021980
|
|
|
$0.021980
|
MFS® Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.030830
|
|
|
$0.030830
|
MFS® Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)
|
|
|
$0.0380
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0380
|
MFS® Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.043870
|
|
|
$0.043870
|
MFS® Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)
|
|
|
$0.03050
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.03050
|
MFS® Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.050520
|
|
|
$0.050520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
^The fund has adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed
distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is
not available on a monthly basis, the fund will distribute long-term
capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed
distribution level. You should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s
investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or
from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan. The Board of the
fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time
without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or
termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price
of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review
by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net
investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an
accompanying press release which will provide detailed information
regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other
related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported
in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being
provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of
the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s
investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to
changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form
1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these
distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times
distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital
gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return
of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all
of the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to
them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s
investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or
‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total
assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's
expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions
called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio
securities at a less than opportune time. For estimated source
information for distributions paid in prior periods, please see MFS.com
and click on the following links: Products, Closed-End Funds,
Dividend Source Information.
*Distribution from "Other Sources" may contain sources of income other
than ordinary income, such as short term capital gains, long term
capital gains, or return of capital, which can not be determined until
the close of the fund's fiscal year end. Distributions that are treated
for federal income tax purposes as a return of capital will reduce a
shareholder's tax basis in his or her shares and, to the extent the
distribution exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis, will be treated
as a gain to the shareholder from a sale of shares. Please see the
fund's most recent dividend source information available from payable
date at MFS.com for the breakdown of the distribution.
Investors who want to make changes to their accounts should contact
their financial advisor, brokerage firm, or other nominee with whom the
shares are registered. If shares are registered with the funds’ transfer
agent, Computershare, the transfer agent may be contacted directly at
800-637-2304, or www.computershare.com.
About MFS Investment Management
Established
in 1924, MFS is an active, global asset manager with investment offices
in Boston, Hong Kong, London, Mexico City, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney,
Tokyo and Toronto. We employ a uniquely collaborative approach to build
better insights for our clients. Our investment approach has three core
elements: integrated research, global collaboration and active risk
management. As of December 31, 2017, MFS manages US$491.6 billion in
assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide.
Please visit mfs.com for more information.
The funds are closed-end investment products. Common shares of the
funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current
market price (NYSE MKT for MFS California Municipal Fund). Shares may
trade at a discount to NAV.
MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
02199
15812.112
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006481/en/