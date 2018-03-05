MG Unit Trust : Canada's Saputo discusses selling Australian milk plant to appease regulator

Log in
03/05/2018 | 01:39am CET

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Canada's Saputo Inc (>> Saputo Inc.) said on Monday it is discussing plans to sell a milk plant in Victoria state in order to address concerns from Australia's competition watchdog about its buyout of Murray Goulburn Co-operative (>> MG Unit Trust).

Canada's biggest cheesemaker last year agreed to pay up to A$490 million ($380 million) for debt-ridden Murray Goulburn, but the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the deal may leave some Victorian farmers little choice when selling their milk.

"Saputo has initiated discussions with the ACCC in respect of a divestment plan for the Koroit dairy plant in order to address the ACCC concerns and to obtain the ACCC clearance," Saputo said in an emailed statement.

A Murray Goulburn spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Murray Goulburn has been seeking a financial lifeline since 2016 when plans to sell high-margin products like infant formula in China led it to overpay for source milk, while sales fell far below expectations.

The deal would leave Saputo processing nearly half of Australia's milk output under the current deal, according to industry body Dairy Australia.

Murray Goulburn shares were flat at 83 Australian cents in morning trading, well below their A$2.10 issue price. The broader market was down 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Saputo Inc., MG Unit Trust
