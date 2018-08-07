Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGE Energy, Inc.    MGEE

MGE ENERGY, INC. (MGEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 09:41:55 pm
65.075 USD   -0.34%
09:14pMGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:01pMGE ENERGY : Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
BU
05/31MGE ENERGY, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGE Energy : Reports Second-Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

MGE Energy's earnings for the second quarter of 2018 were $18.4 million, or 53 cents per share, compared to $15.5 million, or 45 cents per share, for the same period in the prior year.

During the second quarter of 2018, gas net income increased over the same period in the prior year, largely attributable to colder weather conditions in April 2018. In addition, there was an increase in gas retail customers. MGE Energy also experienced higher electric net income this year as a result of higher retail sales. The improved results are due to favorable weather conditions experienced in the second quarter of 2018 versus the same period in 2017.

       
 

MGE Energy, Inc.

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017
Operating revenue $124,262 $126,463
Operating income $24,231 $25,595
Net income $18,351 $15,543
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $0.53 $0.45
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 34,668 34,668
 
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017
Operating revenue $281,894 $283,286
Operating income $50,419 $57,431
Net income $38,352 $34,843
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $1.11 $1.01
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 34,668 34,668
 

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric, generates and distributes electricity to 151,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 158,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGE ENERGY, INC.
09:43pMGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
09:14pMGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:01pMGE ENERGY : Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
BU
07/17MGE ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
05/31MGE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18MGE ENERGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17MGE ENERGY : Issues May 2018 'Inside View'
BU
05/15MGE ENERGY : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
05/14MGE ENERGY : Issues First-Quarter Financial Update
BU
05/08MGE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:13pMGE Energy reports Q2 results 
08/06THE ROSE 93 STOCK JULY PORTFOLIO UPD : Delightful Spicy Dividends Up 60.2% From .. 
07/304 Double-Digit Payout Increases Expected In August 
07/03Rose Portfolio 93 Stock Cost Per Share Revealed In The First Half And Q2 2018.. 
05/15MGE Energy declares $0.3225 dividend 
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary J. Wolter Chairman
Jeffrey C. Newman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.2.46%2 264
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.55%56 866
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.75%49 559
IBERDROLA1.42%48 419
DOMINION ENERGY-11.03%46 821
EXELON CORPORATION8.12%41 135
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.