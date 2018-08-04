Log in
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP. (MTG)
MGIC Investment : Hires Michael E. Jacobson -- Vice President, Corporate Development

08/04/2018

MILWAUKEE, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) (NYSE: MTG) announced that Michael E. Jacobson joined the company on July 16, 2018 as Vice President of Corporate Development. In his new role, Mr. Jacobson will lead the development of mortgage credit enhancement solutions.

Prior to joining MGIC, Mr. Jacobson spent 13 years at Milliman, Inc. of Brookfield, Wis., in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Principal and Financial Consultant in the company's credit risk practice. Mr. Jacobson was recognized in 2017 for his contributions with the Milliman Chairman's Innovation Award.

'Mike has had great success working with a variety of participants to identify new opportunities in mortgage credit risk,' said Sal Miosi, MGIC Executive Vice President of Business Strategy and Operations. 'His creativity and drive will be an invaluable asset to MGIC as we continue to advance our role in the industry. I am excited to bring Mike onto the team, and look forward to working with him in his new role.'

Mr. Jacobson holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

About MGIC
 MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At June 30, 2018, MGIC had $200.7 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages. From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, including corrections of previous disclosures, without making any other disclosure and intends to continue to do so in the future. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information can be found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Investor Information.

SOURCE Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation

Elizabeth Setterfield, (414) 347-4912, [email protected]

MGIC Investment Corporation published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 15:35:00 UTC
