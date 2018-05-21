MGIC Investment : Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President - National Account Manager

MILWAUKEE, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), announced today that the company has promoted Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager.

Mr. Contreras began his MGIC career as an intern in 2002, gaining immediate knowledge of capital markets before taking on the role of Inside Source Representative. From there, Mr. Contreras rose to the position of Account Manager in 2011, moving to the Dallas market. In Dallas, Mr. Contreras collected an impressive string of Managing Director, Sales Achievement, and Accelerator awards. His Account Manager career was capped off with an MGIC national Salesperson of the Year Award for 2017.

"Luis is a great talent, developing business and turning speed bumps into success stories," said Jay Hughes, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "His agility, competitive drive and persistence will serve him well in his role on the National Account team."

"MGIC has always been set apart by its people," said Terry Aikin, Vice President - Managing Director, West Central Region. "Luis is more proud of the success of his customers than he is of his own stack of awards and accomplishments in Dallas. His ability to uncover and meet a client's needs is key to his success in our business."

