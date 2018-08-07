Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MGM Resorts International    MGM

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (MGM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGM Resorts International : GRAMMY Award-Winning Superstar Lady Gaga To Launch Exclusive Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater Friday, December 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 03:11pm CEST

Tickets for 27 Performances on Sale Monday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT; Citi Cardmember Ticket Pre-Sale Launches Thursday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Six-time GRAMMY Award-winner, Golden Globe Award-winner and Academy Award-nominated superstar entertainer Lady Gaga will launch her exclusive residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort Friday, Dec. 28. Citi is proud to join Lady Gaga and Park MGM as the official credit card of this residency, presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International.

Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency will feature two unique shows in the intimate venue. LADY GAGA ENIGMA is a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other while LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO will feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Lady Gaga said, 'I can't wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.'

Bill Hornbuckle, President of MGM Resorts International, said, 'Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me. What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular. Welcoming her into our family will firmly position Park MGM as the city's most exciting new destination.'

Members of Lady Gaga's Little Monsters fan community will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT to Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. For more information, visit GagaVegas.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card of Lady Gaga's residency at Park Theater. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Thursday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT to Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT thru Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details, visit citiprivatepass.com.

M life Rewards loyalty members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a presale scheduled from Saturday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. PT to Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.

Tickets starting at $77.90 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Monday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages including meet and greets also will be available. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts International Call Center at (866) 740-7711.

2018 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows
 December 28; 30 - 31

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows
 January 17; 19; 24; 26; 31
February 2
May 30
June 1; 6; 8; 12; 14
October 17; 19; 23; 25; 31
November 2; 6; 8

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO Shows
 January 20
February 3
June 2; 9

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. Gaga is one of the biggest living forces in social media with more than 59 million likes on Facebook, over 76 million followers on Twitter and more than 28 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album, Joanne, was released in October 2016 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album - the first female to do so in the last seven years. Lady Gaga has also seen incredible touring success with Live Nation producing and promoting all of her tours since The Monster Ball tour (2009-2011), which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history. Since then, she's also entertained fans with her Born This Way Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour; her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett; as well as her most recent JOANNE WORLD TOUR which wrapped earlier this year.

Park Theater is the entertainment centerpiece of Park MGM, a partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group which features two distinct hotel experiences including a Las Vegas version of Sydell's widely acclaimed NoMad Hotel. The 5,200-seat Park Theater, with its cutting-edge audio and visual technology, provides artists of diverse talents with a dynamic space to create one-of-a-kind productions where every seat allows guests to feel up close and personal. From comedy shows and live concerts, to sporting events and award shows, the theater is specially designed to transform seamlessly for any occasion. 

For more Park Theater show and ticket information, visit ParkTheaterLV.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Park MGM
Park MGM is the newest destination on the Las Vegas Strip, offering an intimate resort experience on a grand scale.  A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites, casually elegant design and a remarkable culinary program including Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; Juniper Cocktail Lounge; and South-of-France inspired restaurant Primrose. Park Theater, the resort's entertainment destination, is a 5,200-seat venue home to residencies by Bruno Mars, Cher and Lady Gaga, making her debut at the end of 2018. Park MGM is located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Additional developments at Park MGM will be announced as the resort experience unfolds throughout 2018. Park MGM is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828 or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

About Live Nation Las Vegas:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie, Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder and Queen + Adam Lambert at Park Theater at Park MGM; Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Blink 182 at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; and Il Divo, Rascal Flatts, Styx & Don Felder, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Las Vegas. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas Village, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grammy-award-winning-superstar-lady-gaga-to-launch-exclusive-las-vegas-residency-at-park-theater-friday-december-28-300693124.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Disclaimer

MGM Resorts International published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
03:11pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : GRAMMY Award-Winning Superstar Lady Gaga To Launch E..
PU
08/04MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : At Foxwoods' helm, Butler taking the long view
AQ
08/04MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : NBA, MGM reach first-in-nation gaming deal Borgata o..
AQ
08/03MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - 10-Q - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
08/03William Hill posts half-year loss, sees more charges; plans U.S. expansion
RE
08/02MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Bookies go from pariahs to partners in NBA deal
AQ
08/02MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Like competitors, MGM Resorts expects week third qua..
AQ
08/02TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands
AC
08/02MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/02MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter Financial And Operating Resul..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:58aUnion Gaming maintains Buy rating on MGM Resorts 
08/06MGM Resorts - I'm Not Excited About The Stock 
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
08/03Good Jobs Numbers May Suggest A Robust Economy (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
08/03The House Loses On Weak Guidance From Caesars 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 755 M
EBIT 2018 1 620 M
Net income 2018 565 M
Debt 2018 12 018 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 27,86
P/E ratio 2019 19,24
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 16 331 M
Chart MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
MGM Resorts International Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,9 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Joseph Murren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Joseph Hornbuckle President
Corey I. Sanders Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. D'Arrigo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roland A. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-14.56%16 331
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-0.42%54 530
WYNN RESORTS-9.28%16 608
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%9 986
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.85%6 906
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED25.90%6 309
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.