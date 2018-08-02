Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGP Ingredients Inc    MGPI

MGP INGREDIENTS INC (MGPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGP Ingredients Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:26pm CEST

ATCHISON, Kan., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq/MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on August 31, 2018 to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2018.  

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.
Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements as well as historical information. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release regarding the prospects of our industry and our prospects, plans, financial position, business strategy, guidance on growth in operating income, net sales, gross margin, and future effective tax rate may constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "hopeful," "should," "may," "will," "could," "encouraged," "opportunities," "potential" and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. They reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, and Company financial results and are not guarantees of future performance. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, among others: (i) disruptions in operations at our Atchison facility or our Indiana facility, (ii) the availability and cost of grain and flour, and fluctuations in energy costs, (iii) the effectiveness of our grain purchasing program to mitigate our exposure to commodity price fluctuations, (iv) the effectiveness or execution of our strategic plan, (v) potential adverse effects to operations and our system of internal controls related to the loss of key management personnel, (vi) the competitive environment and related market conditions, (vii) the ability to effectively pass raw material price increases on to customers, (viii) our ability to maintain compliance with all applicable loan agreement covenants, (ix) our ability to realize operating efficiencies, (x) actions of governments, and (xi) consumer tastes and preferences. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, including risks specific to our Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions segments, see Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

For More Information
Investors & Analysts:
Mike Houston
646-475-2998 or [email protected]

Media:
Greg Manis
913-360-5440 or [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGP INGREDIENTS INC
01:42pMGP INGREDIENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
01:37pMGP INGREDIENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
01:31pMGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
01:26pMGP Ingredients Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend
GL
12:54p'Meat Substitutes Market Worth $4.3 Billion in 2018' Says New Visiongain Repo..
AQ
07/19MGP Ingredients Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call/Webcast for Thu..
GL
06/26Jenell Loschke Joins MGP Corporate Communications Team
GL
05/31MGP Ingredients to Webcast Analyst Day on June 7
GL
05/30MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/16MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:35aMGP Ingredients misses by $0.05, misses on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
07/30CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS A : 05 pm (07/30/2018) 
07/24AGRICULTURAL COMMODITIES : Grim Outlook For 2018? 
06/07MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 371 M
EBIT 2018 48,0 M
Net income 2018 34,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,73
P/E ratio 2019 32,79
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,45x
Capitalization 1 382 M
Chart MGP INGREDIENTS INC
Duration : Period :
MGP Ingredients Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGP INGREDIENTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustus C. Griffin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen L. Seaberg Chairman
Thomas K. Pigott CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
Clodualdo C. Maningat Chief Science Officer & VP-Ingredients Research
Daryl R. Schaller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGP INGREDIENTS INC6.75%1 382
NESTLÉ-3.70%248 890
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.77%73 455
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.07%63 988
DANONE-3.82%53 634
GENERAL MILLS-22.31%27 331
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.