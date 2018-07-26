Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  MGX Minerals Inc    XMG   CA55303L1013

MGX MINERALS INC (XMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGX Minerals Announces Mobilization for Drilling at Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium Brine Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 03:06am EDT

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. (“Harris Drilling”) for drilling on the Kibby Basin, Nevada lithium brine property (“Kibby Basin” or the “Property”).  MGX is partnered with Belmont Resources (TSX-V: BEA) on the Property and is currently earning a 50% interest for the purpose of forming a 50/50 Joint Venture (the “Joint Venture”) utilizing MGX’s rapid lithium extraction technology.  Drill hole targets were generated based on results from the Quantec MT geophysical survey completed in January. The proposed drill holes are designed to test a large MT conductor, which may represent aquifers containing lithium brines. The drill holes have been designed to intercept the MT anomaly starting at depths of 325 m (1065 ft.) and continue to as deep as 760 m (2500 ft.). The objective is to determine the nature of the conductor, collect sediment samples for lithium analyses, identify aquifers and sample water and any brines encountered.

Harris Drilling will employ a RD 10 rotary drill to complete the holes. Drill samples will be collected continuously on 3 m (10 ft) intervals and analyzed for lithium and associated elements. Water samples will be collected periodically as the hole progresses and will be analyzed for lithium, associated elements, and physical properties (conductivity, pH, TDS).  Downhole geophysical logging will be performed by Southwest Exploration Services of    Chandler, Arizona to identify permeable/aquifer zones and zones of conductivity. Aquifer water will be sampled using downhole packers to isolate the aquifer intervals. Previous drilling reached a depth of 457 m (1498 ft) in playa sediments outside of the MT anomaly.

About the Kibby Basin Lithium Brine Project
Kibby Basin is located in the western portion of the Great Basin in Nevada. The property covers 2,560 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Kibby Flat is a dry playa and no springs or water sources occur on the Property. Geothermal research by the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (“NvBMG”) identified three wells and springs in the region. All three sources indicated near-surface water. Nevada has abundant geothermal resources and NvBMG compilation has outlined areas with potential heat flow, based on surface temperatures of springs, drill hole-water temperatures, geothermal-related geochemical signatures, and associated geologic settings. These areas suggest zones of potential elevated heat flow.

Geologic research of the Kibby Basin has indicated that proximal rhyolitic flows and tuffs surrounding the basin could be a potential source of Li brine in the Kibby Basis Playa. In addition, the Kibby Basin is located within a geothermal cluster at a basin low setting. Regional geophysical signatures in the area reflect similar anomalies comparative to that of Clayton Valley, approximately 50km to the South, location of Abermarle’s Silver Peak Mine, the only North American lithium producer.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology
MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, held in London in May (see press release dated May 18, 2018).

About the Kibby Basin Lithium Joint Venture
MGX will acquire a 25% interest in the Project by spending $300,000 on exploration and 50% by incurring an additional $300,000 in exploration expense at which time the project will become a 50/50 Joint Venture. Upon formation of a Joint Venture, MGX will become the Project operator and can elect to conduct additional exploration drilling, well testing operations, and extraction plant installation. Additionally, MGX will provide access to its rapid lithium extraction technology (see press release dated July 13, 2018).

Qualified Person
Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards.

About MGX Minerals
MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Contact Information

Jared Lazerson
President and CEO
Telephone: 1.604.681.7735
Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGX MINERALS INC
03:06aMGX Minerals Announces Mobilization for Drilling at Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithi..
GL
07/25MGX MINERALS : Announces Acquisition of Salinitas Lithium Brine Project at Salin..
AC
07/25MGX Minerals Announces Acquisition of Salinitas Lithium Brine Project at Sali..
GL
07/23MGX MINERALS : Completes drill program at british columbia silicon property
AQ
07/20MGX MINERALS : Announces completion of geotechnical drilling at driftwood creek ..
AQ
07/19MGX MINERALS : Completes Drill Program at British Columbia Silicon Property
AC
07/19MGX MINERALS : Completes Drill Program at British Columbia Silicon Property
AQ
07/18MGX MINERALS : Announces Completion of Geotechnical Drilling at Driftwood Creek ..
AC
07/18MGX Minerals Announces Completion of Geotechnical Drilling at Driftwood Creek..
GL
07/17BELMONT RESOURCES : MGX Minerals Announces Nevada Lithium Brine Project JV with ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25MGX Minerals announces acquisition of Salinitas Lithium Brine Project at Sali.. 
07/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/03A Review Of The North American EV Metal Miners 
06/27Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of June 2018 
06/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2018 
Chart MGX MINERALS INC
Duration : Period :
MGX Minerals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jared Lazerson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Ian Graham Vice President-Operations
Michael A. Reimann Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Director & Vice President-Exploration
Lyndon Patrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGX MINERALS INC-10.20%0
BHP BILLITON PLC10.15%122 784
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.63%122 784
RIO TINTO5.77%94 458
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.71%94 458
ANGLO AMERICAN9.71%29 531
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.