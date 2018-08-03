MGX Minerals, Rapid & Environmentally Friendly Lithium Extraction, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - Jared Lazerson, CEO of MGX Minerals speaks about the company's partnership with PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc.

MGX Minerals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of August 6 — 19, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

MGX Minerals: (CSE: XMG)

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America.

