MGX MINERALS INC (XMG)
News 
News Summary

MGX Minerals, Rapid & Environmentally Friendly Lithium Extraction, CEO Clip Video

08/03/2018 | 12:05am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - Jared Lazerson, CEO of MGX Minerals speaks about the company's partnership with PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
http://www.b-tv.com/mgx-minerals-ceo-clip-90sec/

MGX Minerals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of August 6 — 19, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

MGX Minerals: (CSE: XMG)

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America.

www.mgxminerals.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada.  These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com.  They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV — Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 [email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Latest news on MGX MINERALS INC
12:05aMGX Minerals, Rapid & Environmentally Friendly Lithium Extraction, CEO Clip V..
NE
08/02MGX MINERALS : Rapid & Environmentally Friendly Lithium Extraction, CEO Clip Vid..
AQ
08/02MGX MINERALS : MGX Announces Drilling at Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium Brine Proje..
AC
08/02MGX MINERALS : Announces tdem geophysical survey at salinitas lithium project, s..
AQ
08/02MGX MINERALS : Announces assay samples up to 4.43% li2o at paterson lake lithium..
AQ
08/02MGX Announces Drilling at Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium Brine Project
GL
08/01MGX MINERALS : MGX Announces Engagement of Hatch Engineering for Scale Up of Rap..
AC
08/01MGX Announces Engagement of Hatch Engineering for Scale Up of Rapid Lithium E..
GL
07/31MGX MINERALS : Commences Laboratory Bench-Scale Testing of Thermochemical Proces..
AC
07/31MGX MINERALS : Announces TDEM Geophysical Survey at Salinitas Lithium Project, S..
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Jared Lazerson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Ian Graham Vice President-Operations
Michael A. Reimann Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Director & Vice President-Exploration
Lyndon Patrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGX MINERALS INC-20.41%0
BHP BILLITON PLC11.80%132 300
BHP BILLITON LIMITED18.63%132 300
RIO TINTO2.84%97 200
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.70%97 200
ANGLO AMERICAN10.23%31 946
