Microchip Technology : MCHP to Webcast Annual Meeting

08/02/2018 | 12:27am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Deborah Wussler - IR Manager ..................... (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO WEBCAST

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Chandler, Arizona - August 1, 2018 - (NASDAQ: MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, announced today that it will webcast its Annual Shareholders' Meeting at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at www.microchip.com.A replay of the event will also be available at www.microchip.com for a period of 14 days following the meeting.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website(www.sec.gov)or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

The Microchip logo and name are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated.

- - end - -

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 899 M
EBIT 2019 2 159 M
Net income 2019 1 097 M
Debt 2019 6 435 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 20,83
P/E ratio 2020 17,21
EV / Sales 2019 4,81x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 21 945 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Williams Vice President-Global Information Services
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY6.32%21 945
INTEL CORPORATION4.20%222 235
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 315
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.54%148 187
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.19%108 572
BROADCOM INC-13.67%96 343
