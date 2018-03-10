Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Micromem Technologies Inc    MRM   CA59509P1062

MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES INC (MRM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/09 10:04:59 pm
0.21 CAD   -2.33%
12:05aMICROMEM : Update
NE
03/08MICROMEM TECHNO : Annual Filings
AQ
03/08MICROMEM TECHNO : Annual Filings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Micromem: Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 12:05am CET

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem") ("the Company")  announces completion of private placements totaling $32,000 CAD at $0.17 CAD per Common Share and the issuance of 152,000 shares that were issued at a price of $0.30 CDN to repay interest on debentures initially secured in February, 2017. The Company also issued 79,765 common shares as payment for services rendered, at a price of $0.17 CDN per share. The shares issued are subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities laws.

About Micromem and MASTInc 

MASTInc is a wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary of Micromem Technologies Inc., a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM) company. MASTInc analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated magnetic sensor applications, MASTInc successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing, and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com www.mastinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; continued consumer adoption of digital technology; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer and technological demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business; and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

The CSE or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release that has been prepared by management.

###

Listing:   NASD OTC-QB - Symbol: MMTIF
                 CSE - Symbol: MRM
Shares issued: 233,491,704
SEC File No: 0-26005
Investor Contact: [email protected]; Tel. 416-364-2023
Subscribe to receive News Releases by Email on our website's home page. www.micromeminc.com


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES INC
12:05aMICROMEM : Update
NE
12:01aMICROMEM : Update
AQ
03/08MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES : Annual Filings
AQ
03/08MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES : Annual Filings
AQ
03/05MICROMEM : Annual Filings
NE
03/05MICROMEM : Annual Filings
AQ
02/28MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES : MAST, Inc. in Abu Dhabi at the 2018 SPE Workshop
AQ
02/26MICROMEM : MAST, Inc. in Abu Dhabi at the 2018 SPE Workshop
EQ
02/26MICROMEM : MAST, Inc. in Abu Dhabi at the 2018 SPE Workshop
NE
02/26MICROMEM : MAST, Inc. in Abu Dhabi at the 2018 SPE Workshop
AQ
More news
Chart MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Micromem Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MRM | CA59509P1062 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Fuda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Amadori Chief Financial Officer
David J. Sharpless Independent Director
Steven R. van Fleet Director
Larry A. Blue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES INC53.85%0
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%52 891
AMPHENOL2.80%27 658
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC13.49%23 461
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%12 262
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%11 540
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.