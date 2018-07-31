Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Micron Technology : Accelerating the Apache Hadoop 3.1-based Distribution Ecosystem with Flash Storage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

As more and more businesses depend on big data analytics, we see increasing numbers of open-source Apache™ Hadoop® platform deployments. Of course, big data means lots of storage and, as a major solid-state storage (SSD) provider, Micron is very interested in the advantages that enterprise flash storage could bring to this environment. To date, most big data solutions are built around legacy hard-disk drives (HDDs) due to their traditional cost advantages over higher performance SSDs. The additional speed, efficiency, density and reduced latency of flash were not perceived as valuable to big-data analytics since a majority of the analysis was batch processed.

Recently, however, companies are seeing the value of real-time analytics that result in a faster time to insights. To realize the benefits of these real-time analytic use cases, a solution requires faster storage - both in terms of latency and number of transactions per second (IOPS) - such as achieved with Non-volatile Memory Express™ (NVMe™) SSDs and SATA SSDs.

Our alliance partner Hortonworks® is a leading Hadoop platform implementer for managing large data repositories and performing deep analytics that allow you to obtain actionable intelligence from that data. Hortonworks and Micron believe that SSDs can provide real value to data analytics infrastructure.

We have started a series of performance analysis using Apache Hadoop 3.1 based distribution, specifically on Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP® 3.0) with Micron SSDs in various roles. We co-presented our results with Hortonworks at our session at the DataWorks Summit 2018. In a pre-production environment, our Micron IT team found TCO benefits resulting from fewer nodes needing set up and fewer nodes incurring software licensing.

Flash in Hadoop Cache

One of the biggest challenges that data scientists encounter in their quest for faster-time-to-answer has NOT been CPU or GPU related, but one of providing those CPUs/GPUs with data fast enough to allow these expensive resources to be fully utilized. We, in the IT world, call this CPU idle time, and it is the bane of real-time big-data analytics. This is where judicious, cost-effective additions of SSDs to existing big-data deployments can help.

One of our goals for the performance analysis of HDP 3.0 with Micron SSDs was to reduce CPU idle time and thus reduce time-to-answers. We are excited to announce the initial results from the tests we conducted.

For these tests, Hortonworks gave us early access to its new HDP 3.0-based Hive™ database on HDFS/YARN solution, which was deployed on two separate 4-node clusters. The clusters were configured as shown in the table below, but the primary configuration difference was the introduction of a single Micron 9200 MAX NVMe SSD to each node as a YARN cache to the HDDs. Our database size to memory ratio was targeted at two to one for the cluster with our total database size being 2TB and our aggregate cluster memory of 822GB available after OS overhead.

The test we executed consisted of performing 94 of the 99 queries used within the Transaction Processing Performance Council's TPC-DS benchmark and measuring the time to completion for each query on each cluster configuration using the configuration that only used HDDs as the baseline for comparison to the NVMe-cached configuration. We could complete 94 benchmark queries with enough confidence to publish the results. This may be due to our using an early beta version of Hortonworks HDP 3.0 software. Overall, the results of executing the 94 queries resulted in the SSD-cached configuration completing the queries 1.72X faster than the HDD-only configuration.

The chart below illustrates the benefits for the six queries with the biggest improvements (shorter bars are better results); in the interest of providing complete information, we had a total of three of the 94 queries that ran slower with the SSD-based YARN cache, with the worst being 3.6 percent slower.

Six Queries from the TPC-DS Benchmark for 15K HDD vs NVMe SSD

Two final observations should be made. First, that our testing was performed using 15K RPM SAS HDDs. These drives are typically not a primary HDD type used in big data solutions which tends to use 7.2K RPM SATA HDDs. For this reason, we believe that in real-world environments, the acceleration impact of introducing NVMe SSDs as a YARN cache are even greater. Second, we are still early in the process of discovery. As we look at other components in the Apache Hadoop 3.1-based distribution ecosystem, there will be other candidates that may benefit from using SSDs in strategic roles within the storage system.

What is even more interesting is that the impact on CPU idle time was the main contributor to these performance gains from using an SSD as YARN cache. As the chart below shows, adding a single NVMe SSD resulted in a reduction of CPU wait to zero. No longer is the CPU the limiting factor.

CPU Waiting Time for 15K Hard Disk Drive vs NVMe Solid State Drive

There is a clear advantage to introducing SSDs, even in a limited role such as YARN cache, into your big data solution. While HDDs will continue to be the primary storage technology for the foreseeable future, using SSDs in strategic roles within the solution can provide a cost-effective way to get quicker answers and allow you to make more timely decisions that can directly impact your business. We look forward to continuing to partner with Hortonworks to evaluate more roles that SSDs can play within the Hadoop ecosystem.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 17:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
07:33pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Accelerating the Apache Hadoop 3.1-based Distribution Ecosys..
PU
01:17pFree Technical Research on Micron Technology and Three More Semiconductor Equ..
AC
07/30TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devi..
AC
07/26MICRON TECHNOLOGY : When Does Cloud Computing Need Flash?
PU
07/25Asian chipmakers' production plans in focus as super-cycle winds down
RE
07/25Asian chipmakers' production plans in focus as super-cycle winds down
RE
07/23NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Tsla, has
AQ
07/20MICRON TECHNOLOGY : and Intel Announce Update to 3D XPoint Joint Development Pro..
AQ
07/19MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Intel, Micron to Wind Down 3D XPoint Joint Development
AQ
07/17MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:17aSamsung's strong DRAM forecast boosts Micron 
07/30Why Western Digital Is So Very Different From Micron 
07/29A Deep Dive Into A Contrarian Investment Strategy 
07/29Micron's Multiple Expansion Should Drive Stock Much Higher 
07/28Value Is Fine, But Low PE Is Struggling (I Mean It; No Typos) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 198 M
EBIT 2018 15 052 M
Net income 2018 13 834 M
Finance 2018 3 386 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,74
P/E ratio 2019 4,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 62 351 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 80,9 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Mahoney Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY28.92%62 351
INTEL CORPORATION3.31%243 066
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%206 801
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.17%154 688
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.19%110 911
BROADCOM INC-12.34%96 343
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.