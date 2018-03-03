Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Microsemi Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of
fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of
Directors of Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC) (“Microsemi” or the
“Company”) relating to the proposed buyout of Microsemi by Microchip
Technology Incorporated. The transaction is valued at
approximately $10.15 billion and is expected to close in the second
quarter of 2018.
Under the terms of the agreement, Microsemi shareholders are anticipated
to receive $68.78 in cash for each share of Microsemi common stock held.
The firm’s investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether
the Company’s Board of Directors failed to satisfy their duties to
shareholders, including whether the Board adequately pursued
alternatives to the acquisition and whether the Board obtained the best
price possible for the Company’s shares of common stock.
If you currently own common stock of Microsemi and believe that the
proposed buyout price is too low, and you would like to learn more about
the investigation being conducted, without cost or obligation to you,
please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s.
