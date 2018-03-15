Microsemi Corporation : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Microsemi Corporation to Microchip Technology Incorporated for $68.78 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders  MSCC

Log in
MICROSEMI CORPORATION (MSCC)
  Report  
Microsemi Corporation : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Microsemi Corporation to Microchip Technology Incorporated for $68.78 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

03/15/2018 | 12:23am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Microsemi Corporation ("Microsemi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSCC) stock prior to March 1, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Microsemi to Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) for $68.78 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/microsemi-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Microsemi breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Microchip Technology Incorporated is underpaying for Microsemi shares, thus unlawfully harming Microsemi shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky LLP


1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSEMI CORPORATION29.58%7 866
INTEL CORPORATION12.18%240 495
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%229 679
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.07%151 105
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.88%110 018
BROADCOM LIMITED2.31%107 962
