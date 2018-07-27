Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 02:52am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc forecast strong fall sales and posted a profit that was double Wall Street targets on Thursday thanks to the retailer's younger, higher-earning businesses, including cloud computing and advertising.

Shares rose more than 3 percent in after-hours trade. The report was a relief to investors in the U.S. technology sector, still reeling from a profit warning by Facebook Inc Wednesday that plunged its stock 19 percent.

Amazon's report shows how the world's largest online retailer has increasingly learned to compensate for the high costs of fast package delivery and video streaming by controlling expenses and building up higher-profit businesses. It was the first mover in the business of selling data storage and computing power in the cloud, a bet that continues to reap rewards and give it the leeway to invest in grand projects.

For instance, the company is working to ship food from Whole Foods Market stores across the United States, in an ambitious attempt to bring groceries into the age of online retail.

Amazon's spending typically climbs in the summer quarter, pressuring profits as the company prepares for Christmas and the winter holidays, its peak sales period each year.

Yet the company said it expects an operating profit between $1.4 billion and $2.4 billion, up from $347 million a year earlier. The company also reported a second-quarter profit of $2.5 billion, its largest ever.

"A big contributor to the quarter and the last few quarters obviously has been strong growth in our highest profitability businesses and also advertising," Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s chief financial officer, said on a call with media. "We’ve seen a greater-than-expected efficiency in a lot of our spend in things like warehouses, data centers, marketing."

The Seattle-based company cut hundreds of consumer jobs in its headquarters earlier this year, in a move that may have lowered costs and freed up resources for fast-growing areas like Amazon's voice aide Alexa.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter called the expansion in the company's gross profit margin "remarkable," citing impressive results from cloud sales and services to third-party merchants on Amazon.

"That drove the bulk of the earnings beat," he said.

CFO Olsavsky noted that third-party sales were changing the profit equation for Amazon, too. The company for years was notorious for roller-coaster results.

More lucrative than sales of goods that Amazon owns, third-party transactions offer the company a commission that increases significantly when merchants choose to hand over fulfillment and advertising to Amazon, as many do. Half of all units sold through Amazon are from these sellers, and these sales keep growing.

ANGLING FOR ADVERTISERS

Highly profitable ad sales were a bright spot last quarter. The company said revenue from the category and some other items grew 132 percent to $2.2 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company is working to automate tasks for advertisers and to help media buyers measure the results, Olsavsky said.

Key to its allure has been that advertisers' placements result directly in sales, reaching customers on Amazon with an intent to shop. That contrasts with ads reaching users who are on industry leaders Facebook and Alphabet Inc Google for a range of purposes.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's must lucrative unit, saw its operating profit margin expand from a year earlier. Sales picked up speed from the year prior, too, rising 49 percent to $6.1 billion and beating the average estimate of $6 billion.

The unit's success has helped make Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos the richest person in the world.

"It’s really becoming the crown jewel of Bezos' empire," said GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives. "They’ve invested significant dollars in building out the infrastructure, sales force and AWS partner ecosystem worldwide that I think now is starting to pay just massive dividends."

While cloud rivals are gaining ground, AWS remains far in front with 31 percent of the fast-expanding market, versus 18 percent for Microsoft Corp and 8 percent for Google in the second quarter, research firm Canalys said Thursday. Amazon shares, up 55 percent this year versus 6 percent for the S&P 500 as of Thursday's close, trade at a premium, too. The stock's price-to-earnings ratio is more than 10 times that of Microsoft. Cloud and ad sales, along with a July event that Amazon created to drum up revenue during the summer shopping lulls, are helping the company overcome high costs in the third quarter.

During the event, called Prime Day, Amazon sold more than 100 million products and signed up more people to its Prime loyalty club than on any other previous day in its history.

Prime members spend above average on Amazon. The company said it now expects third-quarter sales of between $54 billion and $57.5 billion, up from $43.7 billion a year earlier.

Hiking the annual U.S. price of Prime 20 percent in the second quarter appeared to have few negative consequences: Amazon said subscription revenue increased 57 percent to $3.4 billion.

Total net sales for the second quarter rose 39 percent to $52.9 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $53.4 billion.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Salvador Rodriguez; Editing by Patrick Graham and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jeffrey Dastin and Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.75% 1285.5 Delayed Quote.22.03%
AMAZON.COM -2.98% 1808 Delayed Quote.54.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 25527.07 Delayed Quote.3.27%
FACEBOOK -18.96% 176.26 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.09% 109.62 Delayed Quote.28.15%
NASDAQ 100 1.38% 7400.7481 Delayed Quote.17.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.17% 7852.1847 Delayed Quote.14.90%
S&P 500 -0.30% 2837.44 Real-time Quote.6.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:52aAmazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
RE
02:47aAmazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
RE
07/26MICROSOFT : National FFA Organization and Microsoft announce initiative to bring..
PU
07/26MICROSOFT : Turn 10 studio chief Alan Hartman’s Forza summer update
PU
07/26DOW MOVERS : V, trv
AQ
07/26MICROSOFT : 7 ways to make your internship a success, even after it’s over
PU
07/26Money managers see past Trump talk, expect trade war to blow over
RE
07/25MICROSOFT : Power BI simplifies integration with SharePoint 2019
PU
07/25MICROSOFT : emerges as a Leader in Gartner MQ for Unified Endpoint Management
PU
07/25MICROSOFT : Create technology projects with your family using web-based Microsof..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26PeerStream Aims For $5 Million Uplisting To Nasdaq 
07/26Pentagon requests final proposals for $10B cloud contract 
07/26'Ok Google, Define Uptrend' 
07/26Microsoft - When Traditional Valuation Metrics Don't Matter That Much 
07/26SOFTWARE AG : The Signs Point To A Short Opportunity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 39 924 M
Net income 2019 32 630 M
Finance 2019 70 086 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 26,39
P/E ratio 2020 22,84
EV / Sales 2019 6,18x
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
Capitalization 827 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.15%827 173
RED HAT24.28%25 897
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.30%15 538
SPLUNK INC25.59%14 853
CITRIX SYSTEMS24.14%14 583
SYNOPSYS7.90%13 705
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.